Comic Book Nostalgia Meets Emotional Truth in 'Comic Shop' — A New Play by Matthew McLachlan, Directed by David Zayas Jr

brooklynONE productions Announces Workshop Readings of Matthew McLachlan’s New Play Comic Shop, Directed by David Zayas Jr.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- brooklynONE productions presents “Comic Shop”, a new play by Matthew McLachlan, directed by David Zayas Jr., for two workshop readings on Friday, April 25th and Saturday, April 26th at 8PM at The Tom Kane Theatre (51 35th Street, Building 5, Brooklyn, NY 11232). Tickets are just $5.

Set in a run-down comic book store, Comic Shop is a funny, heartfelt story about identity, grief, and the struggle to reconnect with our younger selves — all wrapped in sharp dialogue and deep-cut comic book references. As the lines between fantasy and reality blur, what unfolds is a story that hits as hard as it makes you laugh.

Playwright Matthew McLachlan brings an authentic, character-driven voice to the stage, with previous works (This God Damn House, The Demand of Avarice, and Orion) spanning screenwriting and stage, while director David Zayas Jr. (LAByrinth Theater Company, Planet Connections, and Chain Theatre) brings a raw energy and cinematic flair to the piece.

“This is the kind of story that sneaks up on you — it’s got all the fun of a comic shop hangout, but then suddenly you’re hit with these deep emotional punches,” says Anthony Marino, Artistic Director of BrooklynONE. “We’re thrilled to support Matt’s incredible voice and David’s bold direction with this workshop.”

The staged reading features a standout ensemble including Jacquline Guillen as Layna, Arabella Neff as Elly, Seth Mabry as Jackson, and Anthony Marino as Albert. Together, the cast brings to life McLachlan’s deeply human characters with warmth, humor, and nuance.

Presented as part of brooklynONE’s new works series — and timed with St. Mark’s Comics run Brooklyn Independent Comic Showcase — this reading promises to be a standout event for theater fans and comic lovers alike.

TICKETS: $5 via Get tickets here Limited seating available.

For more info, visit www.bkONE.org or follow @bkONE_productions.

About the Playwright

Matthew McLachlan is a rising voice in contemporary theater. His plays have been developed and produced by The Chain Theatre, Nylon Fusion, Abingdon Theatre Company, and others. He is the Grand Prize Winner of the 2024 ScreenCraft Stage Play Competition, and a finalist in the Samuel French OOB Festival. His work blends dark humor and deep emotional insight, with titles including This God Damn House and The Demand of Avarice.

About the Director

David Zayas Jr. is a Bronx-born director and member of LAByrinth Theater Company and The Actors Studio Playwrights/Directors Unit. Known for his visually striking work and actor-focused storytelling, Zayas has directed productions with Planet Connections, Chain Theatre, and more. As a filmmaker, he’s helmed several award-winning short films and remains a committed voice in New York’s independent theater scene.

About brooklynONE productions

brooklynONE productions (bkONE) is a nonprofit performing arts company founded in 2006 and based in Brooklyn, NY. bkONE is committed to developing and showcasing new, experimental, and reimagined works across theater, music, film, and live events. With a home base at The Tom Kane Theatre in Industry City, brooklynONE champions community-driven storytelling and emerging voices in the arts.

