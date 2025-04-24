GHSO 2025: Oman’s Flagship Green Hydrogen Summit Charts Path from Promise to Progress

Green Hydrogen Summit Oman Press Conference GHSO 1 - 3 December Navigating Hydrogen: Bridging Gaps, Driving Action

More Than a Summit—A Catalyst for National Readiness and Global Integration

With strategic location, robust infrastructure, and over 50,000 sq km allocated for hydrogen development, Oman is not only ready—we are advancing with purpose.” — Dr. Firas bin Ali Al-Abdwani

MUSCAT, MUSCAT, OMAN, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the Patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals Green Hydrogen Summit Oman 2025 to Launch This DecemberThe fourth edition of the Green Hydrogen Summit Oman (GHSO 2025) will be held from December 1–3, 2025. As one of the most prominent regional events in the clean energy sector, the summit will take place under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, in strategic partnership with Hydrogen Oman (Hydrom)—the national entity responsible for advancing the green hydrogen sector in the Sultanate of Oman—and is organized by Birba Energy Services. The event will bring together a wide range of participants from government bodies, private sector stakeholders, and international renewable energy organizations.Details of the summit were announced at a press conference held in Muscat, with participation from Dr. Firas bin Ali Al-Abdwani, Director General of Renewable Energy and Hydrogen at the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, and Eng. Abdulaziz Al Shidhani, Managing Director of Hydrom. Both emphasized the importance of the fourth edition in advancing national efforts to develop the green hydrogen sector through international collaboration, attracting high-value investments, and accelerating the development of a sustainable ecosystem for this promising industry.Dr. Firas bin Ali Al-Abdwani highlighted that hosting the summit reflects Oman’s deep commitment to carbon neutrality and the pivotal role that low-emission hydrogen—especially green hydrogen—will play in achieving this vision. He pointed out that Oman is well-positioned for success, with over 50,000 square kilometers allocated for hydrogen development, comprehensive infrastructure including ports, and a strategic location linking global markets. Organizing this summit is part of the Sultanate’s broader commitment to advancing the hydrogen agenda both locally and internationally. He also emphasized the summit’s goal of transforming challenges into opportunities through international collaboration and strategic partnerships, driving the localization of hydrogen-related industries and opening up significant economic prospects.Dr. Al-Abdwani further stated that Oman is progressing with an ambitious roadmap to build an integrated green hydrogen economy. This roadmap is anchored in five main goals: contributing to global and domestic energy security, diversifying the economy and expanding associated supply chains and industries, reducing carbon emissions, building a competitive and cost-effective sector, and fostering innovation and national capacity-building. He noted that eight green hydrogen projects have already been awarded in Duqm and Dhofar.Highlighting the importance of the summit in advancing the sector and fostering international dialogue around the future of energy, Eng. Abdulaziz Al Shidhani said, “Our partnership this year reflects a long-term strategic commitment to enable this summit to serve as a knowledge hub, a driver of integration, and a meaningful contributor to Oman’s national objectives in the green hydrogen sector.” He added: “We do not view this summit as a standalone event, but as part of a wider ecosystem that enhances our national readiness, broadens our global partnerships, and cultivates an environment conducive to investment and innovation, all the while ensuring that Oman remains at the forefront of the green hydrogen economy.”The summit is expected to attract over 3,000 participants from across the globe, including decision-makers, developers, investors, and research institutions—reflecting the growing global interest in hydrogen and reinforcing Oman’s position as a regional hub for clean energy exports.This year’s summit will be held under the theme “Hydrogen Management: Closing Gaps, Accelerating Action,” underscoring Oman’s shift from planning to implementation. The theme highlights key priorities for the next phase, including overcoming regulatory barriers, unlocking financing, addressing offtake challenges, and enhancing infrastructure readiness—through practical solutions and impactful partnerships.The summit’s agenda will focus on critical topics such as local manufacturing, strategic component localization, local content development, capacity building, and increasing in-country value. These discussions aim to support the creation of a robust, inclusive hydrogen economy that delivers long-term social and economic benefits for Oman.GHSO 2025 enjoys broad support from governmental and sectoral institutions, reaffirming the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to its development goals and its leadership position in the global clean energy landscape.Birba, the organizer of the Green Hydrogen Summit Oman (GHSO), brings regional expertise, government relationships, and proven thought leadership to the event. With a growing footprint in sustainable energy and circular economy platforms, Birba is recognized for shaping high-impact, policy-driven events that align with Oman Vision 2040. Birba Energy Services LLC, Oman’s leading energy event platform, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global event powerhouse GL Events to explore joint opportunities in the low carbon hydrogen and decarbonization space across the Middle East and beyond. GHSO 2025 is supported by key government and industry stakeholders united in advancing Oman’s Net Zero ambitions by 2050.For more information and registration details, visit: http://www.ghs-oman.com

Green Hydrogen Summit Oman 2025, held under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals - Oman & powered by Hydrom, brings its fourth edition.

