CCUS Forum 2025: Saudi Arabia Leads the Global Charge in Carbon Capture & Sustainable Energy

MUSCAT, MUSCAT, OMAN, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASECCUS Forum 2025: Saudi Arabia Leads the Global Charge in Carbon Capture & Sustainable Energy• The premier event at Dhahran Expo will convene global leaders to accelerate CCUS deployment and drive Net Zero ambitions.• Expert-led workshops and cutting-edge tech discussions will provide actionable insights for industry professionals and policymakers.• A dedicated WiFE (Women in Future Energies) session, strategic partnerships, and project financing discussions will pave the way for a low-carbon economy.DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a global leader in the rapidly expanding Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) industry. With state-backed oil giants leading the charge, the CCUS Forum Saudi Arabia, scheduled for May 18-21, 2025, at the Dhahran Expo, is set to become the largest and most influential event of its kind in the low-carbon energy sector. Organized by Birba Energy Services, this premier forum will convene key global leaders, government ministers, policymakers, industry executives, technology providers, researchers, environmental advocates, and regional CCUS alliances.Saudi Arabia’s target of achieving 44 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of CCUS capacity by 2035, with flagship projects like the Jubail CCUS Hub leading the way, will be central to the discussions at the forum. The Jubail facility is expected to store up to 9 Mtpa of CO₂ by 2027, underscoring the Kingdom’s commitment to driving sustainable industries and reducing carbon emissions.The highlight of the forum is the Strategic Conference under the theme “Accelerating CCUS at Scale: Enabling a Low Carbon Future.” It will include 40+ renowned international speakers who will delve into five critical topics: CCUS Technology and Innovation; Policy and Regulation; CCUS Project Financing and Risk Management; Mitigating Climate Change Through CCUS; and Spotlight on CCUS Projects. Alongside these discussions, attendees will have access to expert-led Masterclass Workshops focused on cutting-edge topics and technical knowledge.The Masterclass Sessions at the CCUS Forum will offer deep dive learning experiences, equipping industry professionals with specialized knowledge in Technology & Innovation, Policy & Regulation, Finance, Economic & Risk Management, and CCUS Projects. These expert-led sessions will provide actionable insights and real-world applications, helping participants navigate the evolving CCUS landscape. Designed for leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators, the Masterclass will foster collaboration and equip attendees with the tools needed to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.The forum will also feature Technical Stage, where industry leaders will explore groundbreaking innovations, including next-generation carbon capture technologies, mineralization techniques, and AI-powered monitoring solutions. Special sessions will also address Saudi Arabia’s geological potential for CO₂ sequestration, focusing on basalt and saline aquifers, and the forum’s role in accelerating CCUS deployment.To enhance collaboration, the event will feature a dedicated Women in Future Energies (WiFE) session on May 20, 2025. This session will highlight the vital contributions of women in shaping the future of sustainable energy, providing a platform for mentorship, networking, and policy development focused on gender equity within the energy sector.The forum offers an expansive exhibition area for technology providers, investors, consultants, and other industry players to showcase their solutions and expertise. With global participation expected, the forum will be a hub for innovation and collaboration, pushing forward Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Net Zero goals.As part of its broader objectives, the CCUS Forum aims to foster global climate action, drive regional business growth, and promote the widespread adoption of CCUS solutions, positioning Saudi Arabia as a leading advocate for sustainable industries worldwide.Birba Energy Services, an Oman-based events and conferences management firm specializing in energy and sustainability, is renowned for organizing high-profile trade shows, including the Green Hydrogen Summit Oman (GHSO) and Oman Climate Week. Birba’s involvement in organizing the CCUS Forum underlines its commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions and supporting the global transition to a low-carbon future.For more information on the event, visit www.ccusforum.com or contact info@birba.om .

