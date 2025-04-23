ebankIT launches new report 'UX & CX Battlecards: Omnichannel Strategies for Financial Institutions'

ebankIT’s report shares insights and case studies to help financial institutions create standout customer experiences through great UX design.

PORTO, PORTUGAL, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ebankIT , a global provider of digital banking solutions, today announced the release of its latest report, “UX & CX Battlecards: Omnichannel Strategies for Financial Institutions.” This comprehensive guide delivers valuable insights into how financial institutions can elevate customer experience (CX) through user experience (UX) design, omnichannel strategies, and lessons learned from fintech disruptors.As the financial services landscape rapidly evolves, institutions are under increasing pressure to meet rising customer expectations. The report explores how experience-driven strategies are becoming key differentiators in a competitive market, and how UX is at the core of delivering exceptional CX."Today, customers expect seamless, personalized, and intuitive experiences across every channel," said Paula Oliveira, Head of Digital Experience at ebankIT. "UX & CX Battlecards is more than a report—it’s a strategic toolkit to help financial institutions embrace innovation and deliver the kind of experiences modern customers demand."Key topics covered in the report include:• The power of UX in enhancing CX across digital touchpoints• What traditional financial institutions can learn from fintechs• Strategies for delivering world-class CX through omnichannel banking • Common CX challenges—and how to overcome them• Opportunities to stand out in a crowded marketplace• UX design essentials for scalable digital transformation• Real-world case studies showcasing successful CX strategiesWhether you're a bank, credit union, or other financial provider, this report offers practical frameworks and inspiring examples to guide your digital transformation journey.Download the full report today and start building better experiences here

