Coast Capital launches digital commercial banking solution and renews long-term strategic partnership with ebankIT

The new commercial solution empowers Coast Capital’s business members with a suite of powerful digital tools to streamline account management and more

Our enduring partnership with ebankIT has been pivotal in the successful launch of our commercial digital banking solution.” — Calvin MacInnis, President, Director and CEO at Coast Capital

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coast Capital, the largest Canadian federal credit union with 45 branches and nearly $27 billion in assets, serving 600 000 members, has launched its new digital commercial banking platform in collaboration with ebankIT , a global digital banking solution provider as well as renewed its strategic alliance.As a top-ranking credit union when it comes to digital banking experience for the past 5 years according to Surviscor , Coast Capital is dedicated to enhancing the lives of its members whether for retail or commercial banking. The newly launched commercial banking solution brings enhanced flexibility, efficiency, and account management for business members. Facing unique challenges, Coast Capital sought a flexible out-of-the-box solution that addressed commercial banking needs such as account grouping, complex contract management, and a membership-focused approach. With ebankIT’s advanced technology, Coast Capital now offers an optimized digital banking experience tailored specifically for business clients.“Our collaboration with ebankIT has empowered us to create a truly member-focused solution,” said Jeff Wong, Chief Digital, Information & Technology Officer at Coast Capital, “ebankIT’s Commercial Banking Solution provides Coast Capital members a seamless, business-focused experience. With features like bulk payments, account grouping, and simplified tax filing, the ebankIT platform is helping us elevate our already best-in-class member experience.”Key features of the commercial solution include streamlined account management, automated bulk transactions, and seamless tax integration. Powered by the ebankIT platform, this solution equips businesses with the advanced tools necessary to succeed in today’s fast-paced and evolving economic environment.“We’re thrilled to support Coast Capital as they elevate digital banking for their business members,” said João Lima Pinto, Board Member at ebankIT. “This collaboration brings together ebankIT’s advanced technology and Coast Capital’s commitment to their clients, resulting in a platform that offers streamlined transaction processing such as payroll, or access to vital services like CRA payments, setting a new standard for digital banking in Canada’s commercial sector.”“Our enduring partnership with ebankIT has been pivotal in the successful launch of our commercial digital banking solution. This innovative platform not only enhances the banking experience for our members but also underscores our dedication to innovation and excellence in digital banking." Said Calvin MacInnis, President, Director and CEO at Coast Capital.ebankIT’s CEO, Renato Oliveira, added, “We’re happy to collaborate with Coast Capital in bringing a sophisticated, tailored digital solution to their business members. By addressing those critical needs, we’re enabling Coast Capital to deliver a seamless, efficient digital experience.”Coast Capital and ebankIT have already been recognized for their exceptional digital banking experience at Finovate Fall and among 75 of the world’s top fintech companies, ebankIT’s platform, in partnership with Coast Capital, won two prestigious awards: Best of Show and Best Fintech Partnership. These accolades underscore the innovation and strength of their collaboration, setting a new benchmark for digital banking excellence.About Coast CapitalAt Coast Capital, we’re not dreaming about a better future, we’re building one. We’re a member-owned financial cooperative with a more than 80-year legacy of unlocking financial opportunities that positively impact people and communities. We believe that every Canadian deserves a financial partner who actually cares how things turn out. Driven by our social purpose, we look at everything we do through the lens of how we can help our nearly 600,000 members, our employees, and communities. We’re proud to be a Certified B Corporation™, ranked in the platinum category of the 2022 Corporate Knight’s Social Purpose Ranking and part of a global movement building a more inclusive, equitable and regenerative economic system. We’re deeply committed to making our financial cooperative a great place to work as demonstrated by some of our accolades. Coast Capital is a platinum member of Canada’s Best Managed Companies and one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures.To learn more, visit online at www.coastcapitalsavings.com About ebankITebankIT is a fintech company that enables banks and credit unions to deliver the same humanized, personalized, and accessible digital experience on mobile, web, and voice banking, as well as whatever future channels may come next. Enhanced with flexible and robust full omnichannel capabilities, ebankIT Digital Banking Platform offers a fast and seamless digital banking transformation. With extensive customization capacity and a continuous focus on human interactions, ebankIT future-proves the digital strategy of banks and credit unions, empowering them with a truly customer-first approach.For more information visit www.ebankit.com

