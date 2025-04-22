Western Cape Infrastructure on outcomes of second Infrastructure Ministerial Committee meeting

On Wednesday, 16 April 2025, Western Cape Minister of infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, chaired the second meeting of the Western Cape Infrastructure Ministerial Committee (IMC).

The following matters were discussed:

Western Cape Infrastructure Framework 2050

Since the inaugural IMC meeting, on 1 December 2024, the Western Cape Infrastructure Framework 2050 (WCIF 2050) has been refined, and the latest version was presented to the IMC.

The WCIF 2050 guides the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure’s (DOI) vision, project pipeline, and budget. It ensures that all infrastructure projects are aligned with the Western Cape Government’s (WCG) economic growth masterplan, the Growth For Jobs (G4J) strategy, as well as the DOI’s broader strategic objectives.

Importantly, the WCIF 2050 includes the Western Cape Infrastructure Implementation Plan 2050 – commonly known as the Singular Project Pipeline. The Singular Pipeline will revolutionise infrastructure delivery in the province, as it identifies and gives an overview of existing infrastructure pipelines, which include national, provincial, municipal and private sector projects.

Road Asset Management Plan

The IMC was also given a presentation on the department’s Road Asset Management Plan (RAMP) which is a data-led instrument that provides relevant stakeholders with a birds-eye-view of the provincial road network.

RAMP shows, for example, that in 2023, over 28 million vehicle-kilometres were travelled per day on the provincial road network of over 32 000 kilometres in total. It also shows in detail the overall condition of the provincial gravel road network, of which the DOI is planning to upgrade and maintain 1 200 kilometres starting this financial year.

Also presented to the IMC were transport infrastructure programmes that are identified for alternative financing models. These include four key mega projects at a total projected budget of R18 billion.

New Provincial Roads Delivery Model

A detailed presentation was given to the IMC on Minister Simmers’ announcement of the new provincial roads delivery model that will come into effect in 2026. This model is more cost effective, efficient and will accelerate transport infrastructure delivery in the Western Cape.

District municipalities implement most transport infrastructure projects in the province on an agency basis on behalf of provincial government. But the new delivery model will give the provincial government full agency over implementation. District municipalities have been notified and given 12 months to prepare for this important shift, and during the course of next week, Minister Simmers and officials of the DOI will be visiting each affected district municipality for further engagements on this matter.

DOI Property Strategy

The IMC was given a full report of the DOI’s investigation into underutilised state-owned properties in the Western Cape. Guided by the Growth for Jobs strategy and DOI’s broader strategic objectives, the department is in the process of identifying opportunities for the appropriate use of these properties. These include considerations for human settlements and investment opportunities, or for municipalities or Non-governmental Organisations to make use of such land.

Currently, 23 high-value properties across the Western Cape have been identified and the DOI is currently assessing their development potential. At around 85 hectares, the properties are valued at an estimated R340.19 million in total.

Mega-Hospital Developments Intergovernmental Steering Committee

An important role player and member of the IMC is the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness. Department officials introduced the IMC to the Mega-Hospital Developments Intergovernmental Steering Committee that oversees and provides strategic direction for all health infrastructure projects.

For example, the steering committee will advise on appropriate access roads in and out of health precincts to ensure optimal health care services to residents.

Minister Simmers concluded the meeting, saying, “At the State of the Province Address, Premier Alan Winde called on us all to step up, and I am very proud that this Infrastructure Ministerial Committee is already a well-oiled machine. I look forward to the positive impact it will have on infrastructure delivery in the Western Cape and the role it will play to advance the Growth for Jobs strategy that will benefit all residents of the province.”

Media queries:

Melt Botes

Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers

E-mail: Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za

021 483 8067 (o)

082 431 0068 (m)

Celeste Nell

Acting Head of Communication

Department of Infrastructure

Email: Celeste.Nell@westerncape.gov.za

