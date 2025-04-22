The Wild West Reimagined: New Legislation Champions Rewilding for Climate and Community Resilience

By: Jackie Oliveri, the wild ones, running free!

Love Wild Horses Foundation Unveils Transformative Legislation to Rewild the West, Combat the Climate Crisis, and Curb Taxpayer Costs

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Earth Day and a remarkable milestone in ecological restoration, the Love Wild Horses Foundation proudly announces a groundbreaking initiative: the SAVE the Wild West: Grassland Protection Act of 2025 . This visionary legislation proposes a return to balance—restoring wild horses to fire-prone public, private, and tribal lands as part of a broader effort to heal landscapes, prevent catastrophic wildfires, and revitalize ecosystems across the West.Each year, wildfires cost the U.S. economy up to $893 billion (NOAA), devastating communities, wildlife habitats, and entire ecosystems. Meanwhile, over $170 million in taxpayer funds are spent annually - capturing and confining wild horses—removing one of nature’s most effective land stewards from their ecological roles.The proposed Act offers a hopeful alternative: rewilding. By restoring wild horses to native grasslands, their natural grazing helps reduce dry, flammable vegetation, rebuild soil health, and revive some of the planet’s most vital carbon sinks—landscapes that play a key role in climate stability. The initiative also significantly reduces government costs and creates sustainable, land-based jobs.Key Benefits of the Act:✅ Cut Costs– Save over $100 million annually in horse warehousing costs, as well as reduce wildfire suppression expenditures.✅ Prevent Wildfires – Wild horses create natural firebreaks by grazing on flammable vegetation.✅ Restore Ecosystems – Revive native grasslands that sequester carbon, filter water, and support biodiversity.✅ Empower Communities – Foster partnerships with rural and tribal stewards to restore culturally and ecologically significant lands.✅ Create Green Jobs – Support a regenerative economy through land restoration and stewardship employment.“This is a win for the land, a win for the climate, and a win for taxpayers” said Jetara Séhart, Founder and President of the Love Wild Horses Foundation. “Wild horses aren’t a nuisance—they’re an ancient solution we’ve overlooked for too long.”This Earth Day is the third anniversary of the Foundation’s Northeastern Nevada Land Revitalization Project, which began with the release of three rescued wild horses. Today, the project has expanded to include 22 horses thriving on 500 acres of protected land. The transformation has been extraordinary:- Native grasses, flourishing, seeded by wild horse manure- Microbial soil life, thriving again- A dynamic herd, with foals now maturing into strong, resilient leaders“This is what ecological restoration looks like when nature is allowed to lead,” said Jackie Oliveri, National Coordinator for the Foundation. “It’s not just recovery—it’s renewal.”Backed by science—including a five-year PLOS ONE study confirming wild horses’ role in wildfire mitigation—the Act champions ecological integrity, Indigenous stewardship, and a regenerative future where people and planet thrive together.The momentum continues. A second revitalization project is now underway in Wyoming, in partnership with a Shoshone family on the Wind River Reservation. This collaboration protects culturally significant land while advancing the mission to restore wild horse populations and heal Western landscapes.“This Earth Day, we’re inviting environmental leaders and legislators to sponsor and champion this transformative initiative—and to join us in reimagining our relationship with the land,” said Séhart. “The answers are already here. The wild still knows the way.”

Legal Disclaimer:

