Rock Star, Nonprofit & Indigenous Voices band together in New Climate Resilience, Wild Land, Wild Horse Tax Saving Plan

Before Love Wild Horses' Rewilding Land Restoration Study began the land site is nearly barren. After the horses arrived and 11 months since the project began a dramatic positive impact from the study is apparent!

Nonprofit Calls on Congress in a 2025 Appropriations Request to act on their Climate Change & Wildfire Mitigation Plan by Rewilding 80,000 Gov Held Wild Horses

We are lending our voices with the hope to empower wild horses, a symbol of freedom, and for the Spirit of the Wild West, to live on.” — Dewey Bunnell, Founding member of the Band America

SAN RAFAEL, CA, USA, April 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amidst the growing urgency to address climate change and wildfire risks, Love Wild Horses Foundation (LWH), in collaboration with Advocates for Wild Equines (AWE), are calling upon Congress to take decisive action in a 2025 appropriations request. The proposed plan aims to rewild 80,000 government-held wild horses as a strategic measure in climate and wildfire mitigation efforts.LWH's is spearheading this bold initiative and innovative approach to leverage the natural eco-role of wild horses to restore and revitalize overgrazed grasslands, ultimately benefiting both the environment and local communities.At the heart of this initiative is a groundbreaking equine rewilding climate and wildfire resilience, land restoration study, currently underway in North Eastern Nevada. This study aims to demonstrate the positive impact of wild horses as a keystone species in sustaining and rejuvenating grassland ecosystems, while also mitigating the devastating effects of climate change and wildfires.Recent statistics highlight the pressing need for action. Over the past decade, the United States has incurred a staggering $54 billion in wildfire suppression costs, with the Department of the Interior and US Forest Service spending $23 billion alone. The National Interagency Fire Center reports that wildfires from 2013 to 2021 have ravaged over 64 million acres of land, posing a significant threat to communities, wildlife, and ecosystems.Love Wild Horses' groundbreaking equine rewilding design offers a promising solution to mitigate these risks. By reallocating resources from horse incarceration and removal to proactive management strategies, taxpayers stand to save approximately $99,787,000 annually. This resourceful approach not only addresses the ecological impact but also fosters economic sustainability.The proposed 2025 appropriations plan involves the restoration of 10 vulnerable grassland ecosystems across California, Colorado, Oregon, Nevada, and South Dakota. With an average cost of $5.5 million per state project site, this investment will enable the reintroduction of 80,000 wild horses, to roam freely on prairie lands, effectively revitalizing habitats and promoting biodiversity.Furthermore, this initiative will create green jobs for 10-50 local community members per study site, contributing to economic development and environmental stewardship. Additionally, undergraduate students will have the opportunity to participate in Supported Equine Rewilding, Climate Change, and Wildfire Mitigation-Land Revitalization Studies, receiving school credit and financial stipends.The urgency of this initiative is underscored by the endorsement of influential figures such as Co-Founder of the band America , Dewey Bunnell, and his beautiful wife, Penny. Their advocacy emphasizes the importance of preserving America's wild beauty and heritage. At the end of April, this rock star couple will address members of Congress in D.C. in support of Love Wild Horses' 2025 appropriations request, and in support to save the wild horses with the Wild Beauty Foundation, whose gorgeous film was a 2024 academy award nominee, featuring one of America's hit songs “A Horse with No Name” composed and sung by Dewey Bunnell.As the world grapples with the escalating threats of climate change and wildfires, Love Wild Horses' rewilding initiative represents a proactive and sustainable approach to safeguarding our ecosystems and communities. Through collaborative efforts and strategic investments, we can pave the way for a more resilient and harmonious coexistence with nature.“We need to put the government imprisoned wild horses back on the land, so they can onceagain heal and protect the land and we need to do this right away, because the horses helpprevent wildfires and the damaging effects of climate change.” –Oglala-Lakota Chief Lee Plenty Wolf , Native Music Award Winning Drummer & Singer, and a Love Wild Horses' Board MemberAbout Love Wild Horses (LWH):Love Wild Horses is a California-based national foundation dedicated to the preservation and protection of wild horses and their habitats. Through advocacy, education, and innovative conservation projects and initiatives, Love Wild Horses strives to ensure the long-term survival of these iconic symbols of freedom.About Advocates for Wild Equines (AWE):Advocates for Wild Equines is an Oregon-based national lobbyist group committed to promoting the welfare and conservation of wild horses and burros. A.W.E. advocates for policy changes and legislative initiatives that support the humane treatment and sustainable management of America's wild equine populations.Reference Links:

A Love Wild Horses' Rewilding, Climate & Wildfire Resilience, Land Revitalization Study- Two happy foals enjoying life- to the hit song "A Horse with No Name"