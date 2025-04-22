Cognitive Diagnostics Market anticipated to reach US$195.061 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.21%

The cognitive diagnostics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% from US$137.738 billion in 2025 to US$195.061 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence , the cognitive diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$195.061 billion by 2030. Cognitive diagnostics refers to the use of advanced technologies and techniques to assess and diagnose cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, dementia, and Parkinson's disease. With the increasing prevalence of these disorders, the demand for accurate and early diagnosis has been on the rise, driving the growth of the cognitive diagnostics market.One of the key factors contributing to the growth of this market is the rising adoption of digital cognitive assessment tools. These tools offer several advantages over traditional methods, such as increased accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility. Additionally, the growing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and the availability of government initiatives and funding for cognitive health are also fueling the market growth.The report also highlights the significant role of North America in the global cognitive diagnostics market, with the region accounting for the largest share. This can be attributed to the presence of major market players, advancements in technology, and the high prevalence of cognitive disorders in the region. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure and rising awareness about cognitive health.The global cognitive diagnostics market has remained resilient and is expected to continue its growth trajectory. With the increasing focus on early diagnosis and the development of innovative technologies, the market is poised for further expansion in the coming years. This presents lucrative opportunities for companies operating in this market to invest in research and development and expand their product portfolios to cater to the growing demand for cognitive diagnostics.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cognitive-diagnostics-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the cognitive diagnostics market that have been covered are Cognivue, Inc., Cambridge Cognition Ltd., Diadem srl, C2N Diagnostics, Cogstate Ltd., Viz.ai, Mind Maze, Neurocare Group AG, Anderson Diagnostics & Labs., Altoida AG, BrainScope Company Inc., among others.The market analytics report segments the cognitive diagnostics market as follows:• By Diagnosiso Brain Imaging Testso Laboratory Testingo Mental Status Testingo Rapid Home Screening Testso Neuropsychological Testingo Electroencephalogram (EEG)o Cognitive Function And Behavioral Testso Neuropsychiatric Inventory Questionnaire• By Indicationo Alzheimer’s Diseaseo Attention Deficit / Hyperactivity Disordero Dementiao Epilepsy-Related Cognitive Dysfunctiono Mild Cognitive Impairmento Parkinson’s Disease-Related Cognitive Dysfunctiono Stroke-Related Cognitive Dysfunctiono Traumatic Brain Injuryo Others• By End Usero Hospitalso Neurology Clinicso Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Centerso Rehabilitation Centerso Academic And Research Instituteso Diagnostic Imaging Centerso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Cognivue, Inc.• Cambridge Cognition Ltd.• Diadem srl• C2N Diagnostics• Cogstate Ltd.• Viz.ai• Mind Maze• Neurocare Group AG• Anderson Diagnostics & Labs.• Altoida AG• BrainScope Company Inc.• Neurotrack Technologies Inc.• BrainCheck• Cyclops MedTech Pvt LtdReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Tissue Diagnostics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/tissue-diagnostics-market • Global Malaria Diagnostics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-malaria-diagnostics-market • Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-critical-care-diagnostics-market • Global Cancer Diagnostics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-cancer-diagnostics-market • Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/companion-diagnostics-cdx-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

