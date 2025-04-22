ThreeBestRated® Presents Yet Another Award To Jonathan Lapid For 2025, Honoring His Legal Acumen
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan Lapid’s journey on ThreeBestRated® has always been an inspiring one. Jonathan Lapid made his resounding entry onto the list in 2015, with nothing but his scrupulous dedication to serve the community, hard work and compassion. Over the decade, they have just remained consistent in his ethics and objectives to uphold the spot among the top three DUI Lawyers in Mississauga.
“Being recognized as one of the ThreeBestRated DUI lawyers in Mississauga and serving this diverse community is an honor and a privilege,” shared Jonathan.
Jonathan has been practicing for over 25 years. His reputation is built on a foundation of his analytical thinking, determination and strategic approach to cases regardless of their complexities. In his career, beyond just helping clients navigate DUI and impaired driving cases, Jonathan Lapid has had the privilege to help police officers and other fellow lawyers in the community. One of the most memorable incidents from Jonathan’s early career serves as a powerful example for this trust.
A Case That Left A Lasting Impression
In the early days of his career, he had a meeting with a client looking for advice on DUI charges, at a coffee shop in Square One Mall. The man had brought some documents with him. And when he reached his pocket to pull them out, Jonathan noticed the police badge on his shirt and asked if he was a police officer. The man nodded, saying that the case had significant implications for his personal and professional life and expressed how crucial it was for him to win the case. Jonathan understood that the case was not just a legal issue, but the officer’s career, reputation and future that were on the line.
Jonathan was even more intrigued and he asked how he got his phone number. He received an unexpected response from the officer, as he said, “I asked the boys at my police detachment who they lost to in court — and they all said Jonathan Lapid.”
Jonathan shared, “I found it ironic that even police officers can make mistakes and need help sometimes. I was pleased to help him and am happy to advise that my office was able to save his job.”
Jonathan’s strong advocacy successfully defended the officer, ultimately helping him keep his job and standing within the force. This incident stands as a testimonial of the trust placed in him by clients from all walks of life.
The Specialty Of Jonathan Lapid
Jonathan Lapid has represented thousands of cases related to DUI and Impaired Driving. He has numerous reported cases that serve as precedents for other lawyers. Through his expertise and deep knowledge in the industry, he has built a strong network with other Crown prosecutors and judges. Jonathan has appeared on several media outlets, sharing his valuable insights with his audiences.
Jonathan shared, “Nothing makes me happier than giving my clients the well thought out defence they deserve – and ultimately, the outcome they need in order to return to their normal lives. Winning for them in court is the ultimate reward for me.”
Jonathan handles cases involving impaired driving, assault, theft, fraud, and drug offences. He has expanded his services to Oshawa, Toronto, Barrie, Newmarket, Mississauga, Owen Sound, Peterborough, Niagara Falls and their surrounding areas. For individuals seeking expert guidance on DUI and Impaired driving cases, visit mississaugaduilawyer.com to get in touch with Jonathan Lapid.
Jonathan Lapid
“Being recognized as one of the ThreeBestRated DUI lawyers in Mississauga and serving this diverse community is an honor and a privilege,” shared Jonathan.
Jonathan has been practicing for over 25 years. His reputation is built on a foundation of his analytical thinking, determination and strategic approach to cases regardless of their complexities. In his career, beyond just helping clients navigate DUI and impaired driving cases, Jonathan Lapid has had the privilege to help police officers and other fellow lawyers in the community. One of the most memorable incidents from Jonathan’s early career serves as a powerful example for this trust.
A Case That Left A Lasting Impression
In the early days of his career, he had a meeting with a client looking for advice on DUI charges, at a coffee shop in Square One Mall. The man had brought some documents with him. And when he reached his pocket to pull them out, Jonathan noticed the police badge on his shirt and asked if he was a police officer. The man nodded, saying that the case had significant implications for his personal and professional life and expressed how crucial it was for him to win the case. Jonathan understood that the case was not just a legal issue, but the officer’s career, reputation and future that were on the line.
Jonathan was even more intrigued and he asked how he got his phone number. He received an unexpected response from the officer, as he said, “I asked the boys at my police detachment who they lost to in court — and they all said Jonathan Lapid.”
Jonathan shared, “I found it ironic that even police officers can make mistakes and need help sometimes. I was pleased to help him and am happy to advise that my office was able to save his job.”
Jonathan’s strong advocacy successfully defended the officer, ultimately helping him keep his job and standing within the force. This incident stands as a testimonial of the trust placed in him by clients from all walks of life.
The Specialty Of Jonathan Lapid
Jonathan Lapid has represented thousands of cases related to DUI and Impaired Driving. He has numerous reported cases that serve as precedents for other lawyers. Through his expertise and deep knowledge in the industry, he has built a strong network with other Crown prosecutors and judges. Jonathan has appeared on several media outlets, sharing his valuable insights with his audiences.
Jonathan shared, “Nothing makes me happier than giving my clients the well thought out defence they deserve – and ultimately, the outcome they need in order to return to their normal lives. Winning for them in court is the ultimate reward for me.”
Jonathan handles cases involving impaired driving, assault, theft, fraud, and drug offences. He has expanded his services to Oshawa, Toronto, Barrie, Newmarket, Mississauga, Owen Sound, Peterborough, Niagara Falls and their surrounding areas. For individuals seeking expert guidance on DUI and Impaired driving cases, visit mississaugaduilawyer.com to get in touch with Jonathan Lapid.
Jonathan Lapid
Jonathan Lapid Law
+1 905-452-1833
jonathan@jonathanlapid.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.