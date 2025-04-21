Senate Resolution 87 Printer's Number 662
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 662
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
87
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BAKER, BROOKS, DUSH, PENNYCUICK,
ROBINSON, ROTHMAN, YAW, BROWN, FONTANA, HUTCHINSON, KANE,
LANGERHOLC, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, SANTARSIERO, STEFANO AND
VOGEL, APRIL 21, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 21, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Commemorating September 2, 2025, as "V-J Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, September 2, 2025, marks the 80th anniversary of the
signing of the Japanese Instrument of Surrender aboard the
battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, ending World War II; and
WHEREAS, On August 15, 1945, Japanese Emperor Hirohito urged
his people to accept the terms of surrender set by the Potsdam
Declaration; and
WHEREAS, On September 2, 1945, the Japanese foreign minister,
Mamoru Shigemitsu, and the chief of staff of the Japanese army,
Yoshijiro Umezu, signed the Instrument of Surrender; and
WHEREAS, General Douglas MacArthur, Commander in the
Southwest Pacific and the Supreme Commander for the Allied
Powers, accepted the Japanese surrender on behalf of the Allied
Powers; and
WHEREAS, The following representatives were present for the
Allied Powers: Fleet Admiral Chester Nimitz for the United
