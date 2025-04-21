Senate Resolution 87 Printer's Number 662

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 662

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

87

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BAKER, BROOKS, DUSH, PENNYCUICK,

ROBINSON, ROTHMAN, YAW, BROWN, FONTANA, HUTCHINSON, KANE,

LANGERHOLC, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, SANTARSIERO, STEFANO AND

VOGEL, APRIL 21, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 21, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Commemorating September 2, 2025, as "V-J Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, September 2, 2025, marks the 80th anniversary of the

signing of the Japanese Instrument of Surrender aboard the

battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, ending World War II; and

WHEREAS, On August 15, 1945, Japanese Emperor Hirohito urged

his people to accept the terms of surrender set by the Potsdam

Declaration; and

WHEREAS, On September 2, 1945, the Japanese foreign minister,

Mamoru Shigemitsu, and the chief of staff of the Japanese army,

Yoshijiro Umezu, signed the Instrument of Surrender; and

WHEREAS, General Douglas MacArthur, Commander in the

Southwest Pacific and the Supreme Commander for the Allied

Powers, accepted the Japanese surrender on behalf of the Allied

Powers; and

WHEREAS, The following representatives were present for the

Allied Powers: Fleet Admiral Chester Nimitz for the United

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16