Avaamo Unveils Workplace Agents: Next-Generation Digital Workforce for Enterprise Employee Support

Breakthrough Agentic platform creates an intelligent digital workforce delivering multilingual service that transforms operations enterprise-wide.

By turning labor into software, we're enabling organizations to scale operations exponentially while maintaining the human-like intelligence that employees expect.” — Ram Menon, CEO & Co-founder of Avaamo

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avaamo announced the unveiling of Workplace Agents today, a group of trusted autonomous AI agents that leverages advances in Agentic reasoning and combines the company's experience in enterprise workflows, security, and compliance to help organizations scale their next-generation digital workforce exponentially with human-like intelligence 24/7. Today's launch of Workplace Agents follows the successful March release of Avaamo's Healthcare Workforce, extending the company's digital worker portfolio into enterprise employee support.Unveiling Avaamo Workplace AgentsIn an environment where employee experience, operational efficiency, and talent retention are taking center stage, we believe our next-generation digital workforce will assist organizations in enhancing employee support and improving workplace satisfaction. Our workplace agents include:Faith – IT SupportFaith handles authentication, basic troubleshooting, ticket creation, and connects employees with live agents when needed, speaking naturally in the language of your choice.Grace – HRGrace specializes in Human Resources, managing time-off requests and answering questions about attendance policies with precision and consistency.Grant – ProcurementGrant will optimize purchasing, manage vendor relationships, and drive cost efficiencies to support your organization’s bottom line.James – TalentJames attracts top talent, streamlines the hiring processes, and builds the strategic workforce that drives a company’s success.Visit Avaamo's website to learn more about Avaamo's next-generation Workplace Agents ( https://avaamo.ai/workplace-agents ).The Next-Generation Digital WorkforceAs Avaamo Agents turns labor into software, Avaamo believes these newly unveiled autonomous agents enable customers to deliver business value today and develop their AI-based competitive edge. We will create many more next-generation agents in the coming year that will give customers the competitive advantage they need to future-proof their organizations."The unveiling of Avaamo Workplace Agents represents a fundamental shift in how enterprises approach their workforce," said Ram Menon, CEO & Co-founder of Avaamo. "By turning labor into software, we're enabling organizations to scale operations exponentially while maintaining the human-like intelligence that employees expect. Our next-generation Workplace Agents are just the beginning of what will become a comprehensive digital workforce spanning multiple industries and use cases."The Avaamo Agentic PlatformThe Avaamo Agentic platform has been engineered from the ground up to power the next generation of AI agents capable of reasoning, planning, and autonomously executing user goals while rigorously adhering to enterprise workflow rules and compliance guardrails. Its distinctive capabilities—including "No Hallucinations," "Multi-Agent Orchestration," and "Consistent Reasoning"—address the critical challenges of deploying next-generation digital workforce agents in rigorous, high-scale, and regulated enterprises.Accelerate Time-to-ValueOur out-of-the-box next-generation agents with prebuilt skills and ability to ensure on-demand customizations free companies from the tyranny of tools and building agents by trial and error, which leads to delays in realizing value. Avaamo workplace agents are ready to deploy in weeks rather than months.Security and ComplianceThe Agentic AI platform maintains Avaamo's well-known standards of data security and regulatory compliance, featuring advanced encryption, secure data handling, and stringent access controls to protect sensitive information.AvailabilityThe newly unveiled Avaamo Workplace Agents are available immediately for organizations looking to transform their employee experience with next-generation digital workforce solutions. Contact us for more information.About AvaamoAvaamo is an advanced multimodal Agentic AI platform empowering global enterprises to automate and deliver outstanding self-service experiences. Our patented AI technology spans voice transcription, natural language understanding, generative AI, and call center automation. Avaamo supports self-service interactions across Healthcare, HR, IT, and customer service for leading global companies. Facilitating over 2 billion interactions annually in 114 languages, Avaamo seamlessly integrates with 200+ common enterprise applications. Visit avaamo.ai to witness how Avaamo is shaping the future of next-generation, Agentic-enabled enterprise. Join us at the forefront of innovation!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.