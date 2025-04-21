H.R. 2617, Say No to Indoctrination Act

H.R. 2617 would prohibit schools from using funds authorized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 to teach or advance concepts related to gender ideology as defined in Executive Order 14168, published in January 2025.[1]

CBO expects schools to comply with the requirements in H.R. 2617 and that any federal funds that would have been used for that purpose under current law would be used for other purposes.

Based on the cost of implementing similar prohibitions, CBO estimates that the costs to the Department of Education to implement H.R. 2617 would be insignificant; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Garrett Quenneville. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.