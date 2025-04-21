H.R. 2619, No Paydays for Hostage-Takers Act

H.R. 2619 would broaden the Department of State’s authority to deny entry into the United States to diplomats who represent their countries at the United Nations. The bill also would require the department to report to the Congress on several matters including its actions under the bill, the wrongful detention and hostage-taking by or at the direction of Iran, and the status of blocked or seized Iranian assets.

Under current law, the department can deny entry to representatives to the United Nations if it determines that they have engaged in espionage, terrorism, or other activities that threaten U.S. national security. H.R. 2619 would broaden that authority to allow the exclusion of individuals who have been sanctioned for supporting terrorism or the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. CBO expects that countries would choose replacements for any of their diplomats who were denied entry.

On the basis of information about similar reporting requirements, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Sunita D’Monte. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.