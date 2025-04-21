Submit Release
H.R. 260, No Tax Dollars for Terrorists Act

H.R. 260 would require the Department of State to provide several reports to the Congress on matters related to the Taliban, including the department’s efforts to identify, track, and curtail financial and material support provided by foreign countries and organizations.

On the basis of information about similar reporting requirements, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Sunita D’Monte. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

