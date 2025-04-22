The Binary Summit 2025: Where Global Leaders Shape the Future of Digital and Web3 Innovation

BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Binary Holdings (TBH), a leader in Web3 infrastructure, is proud to announce The Binary Summit 2025—an exclusive, invite-only gathering of over 100 global executives, visionaries, and pioneers from blockchain foundations, venture capital, telecommunications, banking, and asset management. Scheduled for May 8–10, 2025, at Bangkok’s luxurious Le Meridien Golf Resort, this all-expense-paid event is designed to connect industry stalwarts from both Web2 and Web3. The summit’s objective is to forge strategic partnerships, discuss investment opportunities, and devise actionable strategies to onboard the next billion users into the crypto ecosystem.At the heart of the summit is a focus on results. Attendees will engage in high-value discussions, expert panels and breakout sessions, covering topics such as scalable digital finance, cross-border payments, and the integration of blockchain into traditional telecom and banking infrastructures. Beyond networking, The Binary Summit 2025 serves as a catalyst for innovation, transforming the way global industries collaborate in today’s rapidly evolving digital economy.Throughout the three-day event, delegates will enjoy a blend of business and cultural experiences. The agenda kicks off on Day 1 with arrivals, a warm poolside welcome, and an introductory speech by Binary Holdings’s CEO, Manit Parikh, followed by an elegant dinner. Day 2 features expert panels ending with a gala dinner & live performances. Day 3 offers a round of golf, immersive breakout sessions and concludes with a smooth check-out and airport transfer service.Attendees will benefit from listening in on expert panels and strategic sessions offering actionable insights on blockchain, digital finance, and telecom integration, alongside elite networking with executives from top Asian telecom providers, leading VCs and popular blockchain firms—all while immersing in Thai heritage and premium hospitality.“Our goal is to create a nexus where groundbreaking ideas meet execution,” said Manit Parikh, CEO of The Binary Holdings. “By uniting leaders from diverse sectors—including financial powerhouses like BlackRock, innovation-driven VCs such as Sequoia Capital, and Asia’s telecom titans—we aim to forge partnerships that transcend traditional boundaries and accelerate real-world adoption of blockchain technologies.”“This is where the future gets built,” added Parikh. “Collaboration between investment firms, VCs, technology giants and blockchain disruptors will redefine global finance and connectivity. If you’re serious about shaping the digital economy, join us in Bangkok.”With TBH’s established reach of over 169 million users across Asia and an ambitious goal of expanding to over 1 billion users by 2025, The Binary Summit 2025 will showcase how cutting-edge Web3 solutions are being integrated into traditional industries to redefine global finance and connectivity.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:Media Relations Team | The Binary HoldingsEmail: media@binaryholdings.comWeb: https://www.thebinaryholdings.com/thebinarysummit About The Binary HoldingsThe Binary Holdings (TBH) is a leader in Web3 distribution infrastructure, empowering digital transformation across sectors such as blockchain, telecommunications, banking, and asset management. With a robust network that spans over 169 million users across Asia, TBH is dedicated to pioneering scalable, secure, and cost-effective solutions that drive the global adoption of blockchain technology and digital finance.Terms and conditions apply. All expenses are covered for qualifying attendees.

