Edoc Service Celebrates Ohio Senate Bill 33: A Milestone for Digital Labor Law Posters with Ohio Governor Mike Dewine

Ohio SB 33 Edoc Team with Ohio Governor Mike Dewine for ePoster Law Edoc Service

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edoc Service, a leader in digital compliance solutions, proudly announces a significant advancement for Ohio businesses with the signing of Ohio Senate Bill 33 into law by Governor Mike DeWine today at the Governor’s Residence. This groundbreaking legislation legalizes the use of digital labor law posters, enabling employers to streamline workplace compliance in an increasingly digital world.Ohio Senate Bill 33, effective immediately, allows businesses to display mandatory labor law posters electronically, aligning with modern workplace trends, including remote and hybrid work environments. This change eliminates the need for physical posters in certain settings, offering flexibility and accessibility for employers and employees alike. Edoc Service’s ePoster division is at the forefront of this transition, providing a robust platform that ensures compliance through digital dashboards, email delivery, intranet integration, and breakroom displays.“We are thrilled to see Ohio embrace digital innovation with Senate Bill 33,” said Jim Mullaney, CEO of Edoc Service. “This law empowers businesses to meet compliance requirements efficiently while adapting to the needs of today’s workforce. Our ePoster platform is designed to make this transition seamless, ensuring Ohio employers remain compliant with ease and confidence.”Edoc Service’s ePoster solution offers Ohio businesses a centralized, user-friendly way to manage labor law postings. The platform allows employers to upload and display posters via personalized dashboards, integrate them into company intranets, or showcase them on digital screens in common areas. With built-in features like email delivery and compliance tracking, ePoster ensures that all employees, whether on-site or remote, have access to critical labor law information.The passage of Senate Bill 33 reflects Ohio’s commitment to modernizing workplace regulations, following a legislative process detailed on the Ohio Legislature’s website ( https://www.legislature.ohio.gov/legislation/136/sb33 ). As noted in Edoc’s ePoster blog ( https://blog.edoceposter.com/edoceposterblog/ohio-senate-bill-33-new-law-allows-digital-posting-of-labor-law-notices ), this law positions Ohio as a leader in digital compliance, benefiting businesses of all sizes.Edoc Service remains dedicated to supporting Ohio employers through this transformative change. For more information about ePoster and how it can help your business comply with Senate Bill 33, visit www.edoceposter.com or contact our team at info@edoceservice.com.About Edoc Service:Edoc is a trusted provider of compliance reporting solutions, specializing in streamlined, technology-driven approaches to workplace regulations. ePoster by Edoc offers innovative tools for displaying labor law posters digitally, ensuring accessibility and compliance for businesses nationwide.

