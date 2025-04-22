CHEF MICHAEL LOMONACO SHINES ON CULINARY CONFIDENTIAL

CHEF MICHAEL LOMONACO ON CULINARY CONFIDENTIAL THUMBNAIL CHRISTINA CATES ON SHOW POSTER

Spotlight on an Incomparable Hospitality Legend

Don't miss out ... as Christina is sure to be cooking up a storm!” — Lucas A. Ferrara, Producer

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Sunday, April 27, at 9 PM (ET) on AM 970 radio, Christina Cates, the host of CULINARY CONFIDENTIAL , continues her “Spotlight on Chefs” series highlighting a true hospitality-industry powerhouse, Chef Michael Lomonaco.Lomonaco is a celebrated American chef, restaurateur, and television personality, renowned for his contributions to modern American cuisine. Born in Brooklyn, New York, he began his culinary journey after transitioning from acting to cooking, inspired by his passion for food. Lomonaco gained prominence working at such iconic New York establishments as Le Cirque and the 21 Club, where he revitalized menus and elevated dining experiences.In 1997, he became the Executive Chef and Director of Windows on the World, the acclaimed restaurant atop the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Following the tragic events of 9/11/01, Lomonaco co-founded the Windows of Hope Family Relief Fund to support families affected by the attacks. He later opened Porter House Bar and Grill in Manhattan, which continues to thrive as a premier steakhouse.Christina, a seasoned hospitality professional and passionate foodie, is known for her engaging and insightful hosting of her radio talk show, CULINARY CONFIDENTIAL. With over 20 years of experience in the culinary world, she has worked at some of New York City's top restaurants. Each week, she explores the latest trends, triumphs, and challenges in the food-service profession.Don't miss out on this exciting, exclusive look at the enthusiasm, creativity, and dedication that drives one of the country’s top culinary masters.Make sure to listen to CULINARY CONFIDENTIAL on AM 970 radio (New York Tri-State area), or connect via this link: https://culinaryconfidentialchristina.com/ — on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 9 PM (ET) — or catch a recorded version on your favorite “podcatcher” of choice, as Christina is sure to be cooking up a storm!

