Introducing Text Connect – Better Conversations. Smarter Messaging

Meet Text Connect – a smarter way to connect through text.

Texting is the fastest way to connect, texting is the new inbox, and it’s communication that gets seen.” — Oscar Reyes, Founder of UCC Networks

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UCC Networks, a leading service provider in unified communications and contact center solutions, proudly announces the launch of Text Connect, an SMS and MMS messaging platform for businesses looking to connect with customers and maximize engagement. As customer expectations evolve, texting has become an essential channel for sparking meaningful relationships, driving active participation, and building loyalty.

"Texting is the fastest way to connect, texting is the new inbox.” Said Oscar Reyes Founder of UCC Networks. "Text Connect provides businesses, schools, government, instant communications whether its building better customer experience, dropping a promo, or sending urgent emergency notifications, it’s communication that gets seen.”

Businesses are increasingly leveraging text messaging to enhance engagement—whether it's resolving support tickets more efficiently, delivering personalized communications, sending emergency alerts, or staying connected with both new and returning customers:

• The average open rate for SMS campaigns is 98%, compared to just 20% for email.

• Click-through rates average 19% for SMS—nearly five times that of email at only 4%.

Text Connect enables businesses to tap into this communication channel, creating more personalized and timely interactions with customers.

Key Features of Text Connect

• Message Blasts – Deliver messages to large audiences quickly and easily.

• Reminders – Schedule appointment or event reminders to keep customers informed.

• Drip Campaigns – Automate a sequence of messages for various use cases such as product updates, promotional efforts, or customer onboarding.

• MMS Support – Share multimedia content, including images, videos, and documents, to enhance communication.

• Auto-Subscribe Keywords – Expand contact lists with user-friendly opt-in campaigns using predefined keywords.

• Canned Responses & Away Messages – Maintain consistent responses and provide timely communication during off-hours.

• Real-Time Integrations – Connect with leading CRMs and collaboration platforms such as Microsoft Teams, HubSpot, Pipedrive, Slack, Google Chat, and more.

Text Connect is available in two flexible plans:

- Basic Text – $49/month with pay-per-use messaging rates, making it easy for businesses to send messages on demand without paying for unused messages.

- Pro Text – Customized pricing plans with prepaid message packages, designed to give businesses predictable messaging costs, tailored to their communication needs.

Text Connect lets teams share phone numbers across users and departments, so customers get faster responses and better service. To stay compliant, Text Connect requires brand and campaign registration—and UCC Networks helps guide businesses through every step with expert professional services.

Text Connect is available as a stand alone solution or as part of UC Connect, Teams Connect, or AI Connect by UCC Networks.

For more information, visit ucconnect.ai or contact hello@ucconnect.ai to schedule a demo.

Text Connect

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.