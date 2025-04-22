STATE OF HAWAIʻI

DLIR TO HOST KAUAʻI HIRING FAIR ON APRIL 23

TO CONNECT JOB SEEKERS WITH LOCAL EMPLOYERS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 21, 2025

KAUAʻI — The Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) will host a hiring fair on Wednesday, April 23, at the Kaua‘i War Memorial Convention Hall (4191 Hardy St.) to connect job seekers with local employers and career support services.

“This hiring fair is part of our ongoing effort to strengthen Hawai‘i’s workforce by supporting both job seekers and employers,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay. “We are especially proud to offer early access to veterans and military families as a way to honor their service and help them connect with meaningful employment opportunities.”

The event is free and open to the public.

Event Schedule:

1 to 1:30 p.m. — Early access for veterans, active-duty military members and their families

— Early access for veterans, active-duty military members and their families 1:30 to 5 p.m. — General admission for all job seekers

Job seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their résumés and dress professionally to make a strong impression.

Services are 100% federally funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration, the sum of which is $603,971 for Kaua‘i County.

For more information, call 808-274-3056 or visit labor.hawaii.gov/wdd.

