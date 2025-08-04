American Job Centers Help Hawai’i Residents Build Careers in a Changing Economy

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

AMERICAN JOB CENTERS HELP HAWAIʻI RESIDENTS BUILD CAREERS IN A CHANGING ECONOMY

Free Career Counseling, Job Search Assistance and Skills Training Available on Oʻahu, Hawai‘i Island, Maui and Kaua‘i

August 4, 2025

HONOLULU — With employers across Hawai‘i looking for skilled workers, American Job Centers (AJCs) are helping residents build the skills and connections they need to secure in-demand jobs. The centers offer free, in-person and virtual services on Oʻahu, Hawai‘i Island, Maui and Kaua‘i.

AJCs provide one-on-one career counseling, résumé and interview support, job search assistance, skills training, tuition support, on-the-job training and employer recruitment services. Each center also offers resource rooms with computers, internet access and printers.

According to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, Hawai‘i’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in June 2025, well below the national rate of 4.1 percent. Over the past year, the state gained 14,500 nonfarm jobs, a 2.3 percent increase, with gains in health care, private education and trade-related sectors, despite a decline of 1,200 jobs in June.

While the overall employment outlook is strong, many employers continue to face labor shortages in key industries — and job seekers are pursuing new skills and training to meet demand.

AJCs serve people of all ages and backgrounds, including those facing barriers to employment. On Hawai‘i Island, East Hawai‘i resident Kevin Aki first connected with the Hilo AJC at age 17 while experiencing homelessness. After meeting staff at a community outreach event, he joined a youth program that led to an internship and eventually, a long-term career. Today, more than a decade later, Aki works as a Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act specialist at the same center.

“When I first connected with the American Job Center, I had no idea it would lead to a career,” Aki said. “Now I get to give back and help others build their own futures.”

“American Job Centers are a vital part of our statewide workforce strategy,” said Bennette Misalucha, executive director of the Workforce Development Council. “By offering personalized support, skills training and employer connections, the centers give residents a path to stable careers while meeting the workforce needs of local industries.”

AJCs also partner with employers to identify hiring needs and connect them with qualified job seekers in industries such as government, hospitality, health care, retail and other sectors. The centers also help businesses develop training opportunities aligned with Hawai‘i’s long-term workforce priorities.

All Hawai‘i residents — including veterans, young adults, kūpuna, immigrants, individuals with disabilities and those experiencing job loss or underemployment — can access AJC services

Centers are open on weekdays and offer in-person and virtual support. For locations, hours or more information, visit ajchawaii.com.

Hawai‘i’s American Job Center Program Year 2022 Outreach Project is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration. The total project cost is $300,000, which is 100 percent federally funded.

