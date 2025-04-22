West Virginians have one week left to apply for disaster assistance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginians have one week left to apply for FEMA assistance for damages from the February storms. Assistance is available to residents of Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Raleigh, Wayne and Wyoming counties. The deadline to apply is Monday, April 28, 2025.

Both homeowners and renters can apply for assistance to help with disaster-related expenses. FEMA assistance can help with costs from replacing or repairing necessary and disaster-damaged personal property. This can include appliances, computers, work equipment if you are self-employed, vehicles, and more.

If you have already applied for assistance and received a FEMA determination letter, please read that letter carefully. If you disagree with the decision or assistance amount, don’t worry—you have the right to appeal. FEMA’s first decision may not be the final decision. But you should act quickly. You need to respond to a FEMA decision letter within 60 days. For help responding to a FEMA letter, bring your letter to a Disaster Recovery Center, call the FEMA helpline, or visit DisasterAssistance.gov.

Homeowners and renters can apply for assistance, ask questions about their application, or receive help submitting an appeal by:

Calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362,

Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov.

Downloading and using the FEMA App,

Visiting a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC).

In coordination with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) and officials in impacted counties, FEMA has open Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in McDowell, Mingo, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties. You can visit a DRC to talk face-to-face with FEMA staff.

Disaster Recovery Center locations and hours are:

McDowell County Disaster (Bradshaw) Recovery Center Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center Bradshaw Town Hall 10002 Marshall Hwy Bradshaw, WV 24817 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Williamson Campus 1601 Armory Drive Williamson, WV 25661 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Raleigh County Disaster Recovery Center Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services 1224 Airport Road Beaver WV 25813 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wyoming Court House 24 Main Ave Pineville, WV 24874 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You do need to visit the center in your county. You can visit any Disaster Recovery Center that works best for you.

You can also reach FEMA by phone or online. You can call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates seven days a week. You can also register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App on your phone.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

