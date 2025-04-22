'Beyond Florida' Launches Open-Source State-Wide ‘Development Tracker’ to Monitor Irresponsible Development Projects

Creator Sam Johnson says "it's time we get a handle on what's really going on here".

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - April 21, 2025 - Beyond Florida, one of Florida's most followed social media accounts dedicated to environmental advocacy and sustainable development, today announced the launch of its 'Florida Development Tracker'. This is the first open-source, publicly accessible platform documenting active and proposed development projects statewide.Key Features of the Tracker:✅ Real-Time Updates: Crowdsourced data on projects categorized by status (Proposed, Approved, Under Construction) with color-coded alerts.✅ Open-Source Transparency: Publicly available data and codebase for journalists, researchers, and activists to audit and expand.✅ Direct Contact Links: Every project contains link to the local County Commissioners' website so citizens can quickly contact local representatives.✅ Mobile-Friendly: Responsive design for on-the-ground access by concerned residents."Florida’s rapid development all too often happens in the shadows," says Sam Johnson, Founder of Beyond Florida. "This tracker puts power back in the hands of communities by making the data accessible, actionable, and impossible to ignore."Why It Matters:Florida loses 50,000+ acres of natural land annually to development.Local governments frequently approve projects without public input due to outdated notification systems.The tracker’s Proposed and Approved filters allow early intervention before bulldozers arrive.Get Involved:🔗 Explore the Tracker: https://beyondfloridamedia.com 📌 Contribute Data: Submit new projects via the platform’s crowdsourcing form

Beyond Florida Launches "Development Tracker"

