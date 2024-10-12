Beyond Florida's "Aquafence" Story Goes Viral: 10 Million Views in 2 Days

"Beyond Florida" has more than 10 videos with over 1 million views

Social Media Creator Behind Viral Environmental Tech Post Opens Door to Select Collaborations

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond Florida, a rapidly growing social media channel focused on Florida stories, has captured widespread attention once again. In just two days, Beyond Florida’s post showcasing the innovative “Aquafence” technology that protected Tampa General Hospital during Hurricane Milton has amassed over 10 million views across Instagram Reels and TikTok.With over 350,000 dedicated followers across platforms and millions of views, Beyond Florida has solidified its place as a leading voice in sharing Florida’s unique environmental stories, historical insights, and intriguing local discoveries. Now, for the first time, Beyond Florida is considering strategic partnerships with select brands, PR firms, and organizations that align with its environmental focus.“As a former professional journalist, I know how to craft a story and engage an audience,” said Sam Johnson, creator of Beyond Florida. “I’m passionate about stories that focus on the environment, especially here in Florida and the Southeastern USA, where we continue to face pressure from irresponsible development and natural disasters.”Environmental organizations, tech innovators, and PR firms with compelling stories are invited to propose collaborations. Beyond Florida is exploring opportunities to feature the next wave of groundbreaking products and causes that resonate with its engaged audience.Link to Viral Post: Aquafence Viral Video For inquiries regarding potential collaborations, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.