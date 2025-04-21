Successful Global Entry event at OKC paves the way for future events

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel at the Oklahoma City Port of Entry held its first ever Global Entry Mobile Enrollment event last week, resulting in the successful enrollment of over 400 local travelers. This two-day event took place at Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers International Airport (OKC) April 14-15, ahead of the grand opening of the new international terminal scheduled to open later this year.

Oklahoma City CBP Port Director Michael S. Pequano was accompanied by DFW Airport’s Global Entry enrollment team, who made the trip to complete enrollments of new applicants in the area.

Global Entry is a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. Members enter the United States by accessing the Global Entry processing technology at selected airports.

“There is a growing appetite for a local Global Entry Enrollment Center in Oklahoma City,” Pequano said. “Thanks to the success of this mobile enrollment event we look forward to future events with our partners at OKC.”

CBP plans to have another mobile enrollment event to coincide with the ribbon cutting and opening of the new OKC international terminal later this year.