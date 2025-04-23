Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,007 in the last 365 days.

AAO 2025 Annual Session to Feature Dual Launch: DesignerTies® and Braces By You™ Revolutionize Practice Marketing

DesignerTies® Marketing Box, part of the subscription program

DesignerTies® customize and personalize your smile

Braces By You™, the Ortho app for your practice

AAO 2025 to Feature Dual Launch: DesignerTies® and Braces By You™ to Revolutionize Practice Marketing

As a working orthodontist, I created DesignerTies® and Braces By You™ to solve real challenges we all face—engaging patients, growing our practices, and standing out in a crowded market.”
— Dr. Tim Wigal
COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthodontic practices seeking fresh ways to connect with patients—both in the chair and on the phone—will want to head straight to Booth #627 at this year’s AAO Annual Session.

There, Dr. Tim Wigal, a practicing orthodontist and inventor, will unveil two interconnected innovations: DesignerTies®, a subscription-based engagement and marketing program, and Braces By You™, a fully customizable mobile app designed to deepen patient connection throughout treatment.

DesignerTies® delivers 10 seasonal engagement kits per year, each with unique themed ligature ties, promotional materials, and social content. At just $299/month, it’s an all-in-one marketing engine for fun, referrals, and visibility.

Braces By You™ extends that excitement into the digital realm. Patients design their smiles in 3D, track treatment progress, earn rewards through gamified features, and receive practice-curated videos and product suggestions. At $599/month and a free iPad with a one-year commitment, it’s a bold leap into the future of orthodontic care.

Together, these programs are designed to boost compliance, increase referrals, and modernize the patient experience. Built by ortho pros, for ortho pros.

Gretchen Brandenburg
Wigal Orthodontics
+1 740-263-1829
gretchenkbrandenburg@gmail.com

Turbocharge your practice with DesignerTies® and Braces By You™

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AAO 2025 Annual Session to Feature Dual Launch: DesignerTies® and Braces By You™ Revolutionize Practice Marketing

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more