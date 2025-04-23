AAO 2025 Annual Session to Feature Dual Launch: DesignerTies® and Braces By You™ Revolutionize Practice Marketing

DesignerTies® Marketing Box, part of the subscription program DesignerTies® customize and personalize your smile Braces By You™, the Ortho app for your practice

AAO 2025 to Feature Dual Launch: DesignerTies® and Braces By You™ to Revolutionize Practice Marketing

As a working orthodontist, I created DesignerTies® and Braces By You™ to solve real challenges we all face—engaging patients, growing our practices, and standing out in a crowded market.” — Dr. Tim Wigal

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orthodontic practices seeking fresh ways to connect with patients—both in the chair and on the phone—will want to head straight to Booth #627 at this year’s AAO Annual Session.There, Dr. Tim Wigal, a practicing orthodontist and inventor, will unveil two interconnected innovations: DesignerTies® , a subscription-based engagement and marketing program, and Braces By You™ , a fully customizable mobile app designed to deepen patient connection throughout treatment.DesignerTiesdelivers 10 seasonal engagement kits per year, each with unique themed ligature ties, promotional materials, and social content. At just $299/month, it’s an all-in-one marketing engine for fun, referrals, and visibility.Braces By You™ extends that excitement into the digital realm. Patients design their smiles in 3D, track treatment progress, earn rewards through gamified features, and receive practice-curated videos and product suggestions. At $599/month and a free iPad with a one-year commitment, it’s a bold leap into the future of orthodontic care.Together, these programs are designed to boost compliance, increase referrals, and modernize the patient experience. Built by ortho pros, for ortho pros.

