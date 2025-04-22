Historic Auction Brings Ultra-Luxury Estate Home to the Market in Bonita Bay

Drone View: Spectacular Waterfront Oasis, within the Private Gated Community of Bonita Bay

First-Ever Auction in Bonita Bay Marks a Shift in How High-End Homes Are Sold

This home is more than just a place to live—it’s a statement property in one of Florida’s most coveted communities” — Christopher Spina

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in Bonita Bay’s history, a premier waterfront estate is being offered via online auction. The exclusive home, located at 27201 Ibis Cove Court, will be accepting bids until 5 pm ET on May 1, 2025. Conducted by FRE Auctions and Spina Realty Company, this event reflects a growing trend in ultra-luxury real estate, where auctions provide a transparent, efficient, and competitive way to buy and sell one-of-a-kind properties.

“This is the first time a home in Bonita Bay has ever been auctioned,” said Christopher Spina, Broker/Owner of Spina Realty Company. “Bonita Bay is one of Southwest Florida’s most desirable private communities, and opportunities like this almost never come to market—especially not at auction. We’re seeing significant interest from buyers who recognize just how rare this offering is.”

The estate is a showcase of luxury and design, set on 0.70 acres at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with unobstructed waterfront views. Built by Harwick Homes, the 7,838-square-foot residence features four bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and two half-baths, plus a home theater, gym, and private study. Outside, the resort-style pool, complete with waterfalls, a swim-up bar, and fire features, has been featured in Naples Illustrated Magazine.

A New Era for High-End Real Estate

For more than 200 years Sotheby’s and Christies’ have sold priceless art, one of a kind jewelry, and ancient artifacts by auction in order to establish the true value of rare objects.“For unique properties like this, auctions are the best way to bring serious buyers together and ensure a fair, market-driven sale,” said Bill Lange, CEO of FRE Auctions. “This approach has worked for some of the most exclusive estates worldwide, and now we’re bringing that same opportunity to Bonita Bay, a community known for its exclusivity and prestige.”

Auction Details & Buyer Information

- Minimum Bid: $3,900,000

- Suggested Value: $4,850,000

- Bid Deadline: May 1, 2025, at 5:00 PM EDT

- Auction Format: Online bidding

Interested buyers can schedule a private tour and register to bid online at https://fre.com/508R2.

Why Bonita Bay? A Community Like No Other

Beyond the home itself, Bonita Bay offers an unparalleled lifestyle, featuring:

- A private beach club on Bonita Beach, undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation

- Five championship golf courses

- A private marina with over 400 boat slips

- Miles of nature trails and Audubon-recognized green spaces

- State-of-the-art fitness facilities, tennis courts, and fine dining

A Market on the Move

With Southwest Florida’s luxury home market booming, buyers are actively seeking trophy properties that offer both privacy and world-class amenities.

“This home is more than just a place to live—it’s a statement property in one of Florida’s most coveted communities,” said Spina. “And with the auction model, buyers have the chance to name their price and secure this estate on their terms.”

For more information, to schedule a private tour, or to register for the auction, visit https://fre.com/508R2.

Legal Disclaimer:

