330 AC of Prime Residential Development Land, "The Springs at DeWinton", Foothill County, to be Auctioned Nov. 30, 2023

View of the Rocky Mountains from Property Drone Footage of Property from Bottom of the Valley Map of Approved Area Structure Plan for The Springs at Dewinton

Great Development Opportunity with Proximity to Calgary, Incredible Valley Views, and a Country Lifestyle, Making this a Desirable Area to Live.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Hughes, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Commercial Capital, is pleased to bring this remarkable property to the market. “We are eager to bring to market such a rare opportunity to acquire 330 acres of meticulously planned, upscale country residential development land, just a stone's throw away from Calgary, one of Canada's most sought-after and livable cities. Nestled amidst breathtaking vistas overlooking the valley and the majestic Rocky Mountains to the west, this property promises not only a home, but a lifestyle imbued with natural beauty and modern convenience.”

The property is being offered via online auction in partnership with the Future of Real Estate (FRE.com). Bill Lange, President of the Future of Real Estate explains how an online auction platform can be successful. “People may question why such a valuable property, introduced to the public for the first time, is on the auction block. For hundreds of years auctions have been the primary vehicle to sell the world’s most priceless artifacts. Auctions allow buyers to pay what the property is worth to them, providing a true appraisal of the property’s value.”

With the allure of urban living within reach, being a mere 30-minute drive from downtown Calgary, and a short 10-minute commute to Okotoks, this expansive property offers the perfect blend of tranquility and accessibility. Imagine the possibilities of crafting an exclusive, upscale community that caters to the discerning homebuyer seeking both proximity to the city and the serenity of rural living.

This noteworthy property also boasts clear, natural underground water springs, adding an invaluable resource to enhance the development and provide sustainable living options for the community.

For those with a passion for golf, The D'Arcy Ranch Golf Club is within easy reach, offering an exceptional recreational escape. Equestrian enthusiasts will appreciate the closeness to the renowned Calgary Polo Club. And for families prioritizing education, the esteemed Strathmore Tweedsmuir School is conveniently located nearby.

Calgary is experiencing a burgeoning demand for quality housing options, driven by its vibrant economy, burgeoning tech industry, and ever-expanding population. This presents a prime opportunity to shape the residential landscape, meeting the housing needs of a diverse and dynamic community.

Scott Hughes realizes the significance this property will bring to the Calgary region. “Seize the moment to create a legacy in real estate, a community that harmonizes luxury living with the splendor of nature, all while being just moments away from the heart of Calgary. Welcome to a life of distinction, where unparalleled potential meets visionary development."

For additional property details, downloadable documents, and auction information, visit: https://fre.com/449R1

RE/MAX Commercial Capital is one of Alberta’s premiere award-winning commercial real estate brokerages with offices in both Edmonton and Calgary – utilizing an established global brand with access to all the available tools and latest market intelligence. www.crealberta.ca

FRE (The Future of Real Estate®) is a brokerage/technology company that has been auction marketing real estate worldwide for over 40 years in association with local brokerage partners such as RE/MAX Commercial Capital. For the last 18+ years, we have been 100% online, during which our technology has been used to market and sell over US $5 billion worth of real estate in over 22 countries.

