Court Reporter Shortage in California Leaves Millions Without a Path to Appeal

A critical shortage of court reporters is creating a ripple effect that could be undermining the entire justice system. Court reporters are essential because appellate courts do not conduct new trials—they review transcripts for possible legal errors. Without a transcript, there is effectively no way to appeal.

