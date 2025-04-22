Accelare, Inc. Announces the Release of 'NEXT: How to Design and Organize Work in an Era of Artificial Intelligence'

This book is a must-read for any organization looking to not only survive but thrive in the age of AI.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelare, Inc. is proud to announce the upcoming release of " NEXT: How to Design and Organize Work in an Era of Artificial Intelligence ," a groundbreaking book that provides a roadmap for organizations navigating the complexities of the augmented age. Written by Jack Calhoun, Mark Withington, and Jennifer Ai, NEXT is set to be published on April 28, 2025, and will be available for purchase on Amazon in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle editions.“NEXT” offers a comprehensive guide for leaders seeking to transform their organizations in the age of AI. The book challenges the traditional approach to AI implementation, urging businesses to move beyond mere automation and instead focus on leveraging AI to design new models of work.Key highlights of "NEXT" include:A detailed exploration of the augmented age and its implications for the future of work.A framework for redesigning the strategy-to-execution process using AI.Strategies for creating a Hi-Definition Operating Model that integrates human and AI capabilities.Guidance on building a customer-obsessed culture in an AI-driven world.Insights into using AI for prescriptive design of business models and workflows.Practical advice on navigating the cultural and organizational changes necessary to embrace AI.Real-world examples and case studies."NEXT" is more than just a book; it's a roadmap for the future of work. It provides actionable strategies and practical guidance for organizations ready to embrace the transformative power of AI and thrive in the augmented age.About the AuthorsJack Calhoun is a visionary business leader, CEO, author, and speaker who is passionate about transforming the way organizations work. As the co-founder of Accelare, Jack has dedicated his career to reimagining management practices for the modern age.Mark Withington is a seasoned veteran in service design and customer experience, leading Accelare’s Service Design Lifecycle Management and Purpose Driven Customer Experience practices. He has empowered numerous organizations to optimize their processes, technology, and customer journeys, aligning them with strategic objectives.Jennifer Ai is a generative AI virtual agent and a groundbreaking example of how artificial intelligence can augment and enhance human creativity and productivity. Jenn Ai contributed to aspects of research, writing, and editing.About Accelare, Inc.Accelare is a leading management consulting firm dedicated to helping organizations navigate the complexities of the digital age. With a focus on innovation, strategy, and transformation, Accelare empowers businesses to achieve sustainable growth and success.

