Armstrong signs bill creating framework for establishing public charter schools in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong released the following statement today after signing Senate Bill 2241, which creates a framework for establishing public charter schools in North Dakota. The Governor’s Office testified in support of the bill.

“Expanding school choice is a win-win for North Dakota families and for our state’s workforce and long-term success. The public charter schools authorized by this bill can drive innovation, improve student outcomes and increase parent satisfaction,” Armstrong said. “We appreciate the work of Sen. Axtman, the bill sponsors and other supporters for empowering communities to establish customized learning environments that meet the unique needs of students.”

The bill was introduced by Sen. Michelle Axtman and co-sponsored by Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, Sen. Don Schaible and Reps. Glenn Bosch and Pat Heinert. It was approved 64-29 in the House and 39-7 in the Senate. North Dakota is currently one of only four states not to allow public charter schools, according to testimony on the bill, which takes effect Aug. 1.

The bill requires public charter schools to be part of the state’s public education system and operate under a charter performance agreement with the state Superintendent of Public Instruction, with academic, operational and financial expectations outlined in the agreement. Public charter schools must meet or exceed state academic and graduation requirements and be open to all North Dakota students – regardless of where they live, prior academic performance and special needs.

Additional information about the bill is available in Axtman’s testimony here.