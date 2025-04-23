NBA Hall of Fame Legend Rick Barry to Join Fellow Inaugural Astronauts on Historic Titans Genesis Spaceplane Mission

NBA Hall of Fame Legend Rick Barry will Join Fellow Inaugural Astronauts on Historic Titans Genesis Spaceplane Flight EarthLoop Orbital Cruise Flight Path Titans Spaceplane and Titans OrbitalPort Space Station in Low-Earth Orbit Titans Spaceplane Lower Deck (Diamond Deck) Titans Spaceplane Upper Deck (Platinum Deck)

The Inaugural Astronauts Mission will showcase the unique capabilities of the Titans Genesis Spaceplane for safe and frequent access to Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

To join as an Inaugural Astronaut, to witness firsthand the culmination of years of hard work, and to sponsor and contribute to scientific and R&D projects is an honor beyond words.” — Rick Barry

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Titans Space Industries (TSI), a pioneering leader in large-scale, frequent, and safe space transportation and exploration, today announced that NBA legend Rick Barry will be among the Inaugural Astronauts on the maiden voyage of their revolutionary Titans Genesis Spaceplane . Barry, an early investor in TSI since its inception, will participate in the first EarthLoop mission, marking a significant milestone in the accessibility and sustainability of space travel.Barry's involvement with TSI extends beyond mere investment. He has been an active and enthusiastic member of the founding team, drawn to the company's innovative approach to spaceflight. His long-standing fascination with aviation and space, coupled with his keen business acumen, made him a natural ally in TSI's vision. A key factor in Barry's support has been the unique design of the Titans Genesis Spaceplane, which offers a departure from traditional rocket launches by taking off and landing horizontally like a conventional airplane, and the fact that basically all passenger-astronauts serve as "Research Crew", creating unprecedented value for the global space microgravity R&D field.The Inaugural Astronauts mission is designed to showcase the unique capabilities of the Titans Genesis Spaceplane for rapid, frequent, and safe access to Low Earth Orbit (LEO). This inaugural flight will last approximately five hours and demonstrate the spaceplane's seamless ascent to a 300 km (186.4 miles) altitude, make two full Earth orbits, three hours of micro-gravity experience, and a controlled runway landing back at the spaceport. Inaugural Astronauts signify the commencement of human-crewed EarthLoop missions, offering researchers, scientists, and private citizens unprecedented access to the unique environment of space.TSI's EarthLoop program is distinguished from other space exploration companies by its capacity to accommodate up to 350 astronauts per mission, allowing access to space on an unprecedented scale. This unique approach enables a vibrant environment for collaborative research and education. Beginning with the Inaugural Astronauts on the first crewed Titans Genesis Spaceplane flight, every astronaut on every EarthLoop mission will be directly involved in hands-on scientific research and development during their approximately three hours of weightlessness.In this innovative "purpose-per-seat" science and R&D program, groups of EarthLoop astronauts will be paired with students and scientists, actively participating in and facilitating their pre-selected research and development projects. This direct astronaut involvement provides invaluable mentorship and real-time operational support for a diverse range of experiments, spanning fields from biology and materials science to fluid dynamics and technology demonstrations. By integrating astronauts directly with scientific and R&D endeavors, TSI aims to accelerate scientific discovery, inspire the next generation of STEM professionals, and maximize the utilization of the unique microgravity environment offered by the EarthLoop mission profile.The Titans Genesis Spaceplane represents a paradigm shift in space transportation. Unlike traditional multi-stage rockets that are largely expendable, Genesis is designed for frequent and rapid reusability, significantly reducing the cost and environmental impact of space access.Key characteristics and benefits include:- Airplane-like Takeoff and Landing from runways: Eliminates the need for complex launch infrastructure and allows for flexible operation from conventional runways.- Rapid Reusability: Designed for quick turnaround times between flights, enabling frequent and cost-effective access to space.- Enhanced Safety: The controlled, horizontal landing provides a safer return compared to traditional capsule landings.- Reduced Environmental Impact: Reusability minimizes the production of new hardware for each mission, contributing to a more sustainable approach to space travel.Rick Barry, excited about the upcoming Inaugural Astronauts mission, shared his thoughts: "Being involved with Titans Space Industries from the very beginning has been an incredible journey. I've always been fascinated by the possibilities of space, and the Titans Genesis Spaceplane truly represents a game-changer. The fact that it takes off and lands like an airplane just makes so much sense! It's a testament to the ingenuity and dedication of the entire TSI team. To join as an inaugural astronaut, to witness firsthand the culmination of years of hard work, and to sponsor and contribute to scientific and R&D projects, is an honor beyond words. I'm thrilled to be a part of this historic first flight and to pave the way for a more accessible future in space."Neal S. Lachman, Founding CEO and Chief of Spacecraft Design of Titans Space Industries, stated: "Rick has been an invaluable asset to Titans Space since before our official founding. His belief in our vision, his unwavering support, and his introductions have been instrumental to our continued growth, going from strength to strength. To have the legendary champion team player Rick Barry join former astronauts and other space ambassadors as one of our Inaugural Astronauts on the first Titans Genesis flight is a fitting tribute to his important contributions; his presence is a tremendous honor and a powerful endorsement of our vision for safe, frequent, and truly meaningful space exploration."Doug Kohl, COO of Titans Space Industries, added, "Rick's involvement highlights the diverse appeal and potential of reusable spaceflight. His passion for innovation and his commitment to our mission have been truly inspiring. The Titans Genesis Spaceplane is not just about reaching space; it's about creating a sustainable and accessible pathway for a multitude of applications, including scientific research, that will benefit humanity. We are incredibly proud to have Rick as part of the Inaugural Astronaut Corps."Chief Astronaut Chris "Hanks" Sembroski, who will be overseeing the astronaut program, commented, "Having Rick Barry as an Inaugural Astronaut brings a unique and exciting dimension to our program. His enthusiasm and his understanding of the groundbreaking nature of the Titans Genesis Spaceplane are contagious. Rick's participation in the pre-flight preparations and his presence during this landmark event underscore our commitment to large-scale human-crewed missions. We are honored to have him join our Inaugural Astronaut Corps and look forward to further invaluable insights he will bring in the coming years."Vaseema Hussain MCIAT, early investor in TSI and Director of Space Sustainability & Astronaut Liaison, who will be joining the Inaugural Astronaut as flight crew, stated: "As someone deeply committed to expanding access to space, both through investment and now as a flight crew member, I am particularly thrilled to be flying alongside a legend like Rick. It's also incredibly rewarding to see the 'purpose-per-seat' concept we envisioned come to life. The idea of pairing each astronaut with meaningful scientific research from students and experts was a core driver in shaping the EarthLoop mission, and I can't wait to see the groundbreaking outcomes this collaborative approach will yield."Titans Space Industries expects to fly 350 Inaugural Astronauts on the Titans Genesis Spaceplane's inaugural journey. Besides Rick Barry, a few dozen remarkable individuals have either signed on or are finalizing agreements to become Inaugural Astronauts. This includes space experts like Dr. Mindy Howard and space consultant Laura Seward Forczyk. The distinguished group also includes esteemed former NASA and civilian astronauts, and prominent space ambassadors with significant reach and engagement among space enthusiasts. Their collective experience and passion for space exploration underscore the significance of the EarthLoop program and the transformative nature of the Titans Genesis Spaceplane.The launch date for the inaugural EarthLoop mission aboard the Titans Genesis Spaceplane is planned for March 2029.About the Inaugural Astronauts and Titans Space AmbassadorsThe inaugural flight of the Titans Spaceplane in 2029 represents a revolutionary moment in space exploration. We are honored to have secured the participation of a distinguished cohort of Inaugural Astronauts, including seasoned space professionals, former astronauts, influential communicators, and prominent figures from various fields. Their presence and ambassadorship underscore the significance of this milestone and signal the beginning of a new era in accessible and transformative space exploration.About Rick BarryRick has been involved with the founding team behind Titans Space Industries since 2008. Rick is a Basketball Hall of Fame member and one of the Top 50 NBA players ever. He is nowadays involved in a myriad of businesses.Rick is one of the most celebrated players in NBA history, not only for his game but also for the competitiveness he brought to the court. In 1965, following a stellar collegiate campaign at the University of Miami (FL), Rick was drafted third in the first round of the NBA Draft by the San Francisco Warriors. He quickly established himself as an elite player, garnered NBA Rookie of the Year honors, and was a member of the NBA All-Pro First Team. The next season, Rick proved he was for real by leading the league in scoring (35.6 ppg), and being named MVP of the All-Star Game. Once again, he was part of the NBA All-Pro First Team.During his 14-year professional career, four in the ABA (Oakland, Washington, and the New York Nets) and ten in the NBA (San Francisco, Golden State, and Houston), Rick was a 12-time All-Star. His deadeye jump shot was one of basketball’s most feared weapons and enabled him to become the only player in history to lead the NCAA, ABA, and NBA in scoring. In 1975, Rick earned the NBA Championship Series MVP, leading the underdog Warriors to a four-game sweep of the Washington Bullets to win the title.Further Information:About Chris "Hanks" Sembroski, Chief AstronautChris Sembroski is a commercial astronaut, U.S. Air Force veteran, and passionate advocate for space exploration and STEM education. Best known for his role as Mission Specialist on the historic Inspiration4 mission in 2021, Sembroski spent three days in space, completing 47 orbits as part of the first all-civilian crew, which was organized by Jared Isaacman, the billionaire founder of Shift4 Payments and the incoming NASA Administrator under President Trump’s new administration. With degrees in aeronautics and a career dedicated to advancing aerospace innovation, he has contributed to groundbreaking projects like Blue Origin’s New Glenn program and teaches as an adjunct faculty member at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.Further Information:About Dr. Mindy HowardOne of the space experts joining the first EarthLoop Titans Genesis Spaceplane mission as an Inaugural Astronaut is Dr. Mindy Howard, who will be a key figure in the astronaut training team at the Titans Space Academy, led by Chief Astronaut Chris "Hanks" Sembroski. Dr. Howard brings extensive expertise through her company, Inner Space Training, where she prepares commercial astronauts to be mentally mission-ready. She is also the founder and CEO of the Cosmic Girls Foundation, a global initiative whose vision is to empower girls worldwide to become pioneers in the new space economy, leading humanity into the cosmos. The Foundation nurtures and empowers girls through STEM education and skills training to become astronauts, astrophysicists, and aerospace engineers.Titans Space Industries is proud to align with the Cosmic Girls Foundation’s mission and looks forward to supporting organizations like Cosmic Girls that are enabling young people to become the future backbone of the space industry. More information about specific support programs will be shared in the near future.Further Information:About Laura Seward ForczykLaura Forczyk is the esteemed founder of Astralytical, a strategic space consulting firm that empowers companies, governments, and non-profit organizations to achieve their objectives within the dynamic space industry. Demonstrating her commitment to individual professional growth, she also established Your Space Career, a platform offering expert career coaching tailored for the space sector.Ms. Forczyk is a published author whose insightful works, "Rise of the Space Age Millennials" (2020) and "Becoming Off-Worldly" (2022), contribute significantly to the discourse on space development. Furthermore, she leverages her YouTube channel as a medium to disseminate critical space industry knowledge to a broad professional audience.Ms. Forczyk's prior leadership experience includes the establishment and direction of the Florida branch of an international startup at Kennedy Space Center where she spearheaded initiatives focused on parabolic and suborbital flight capabilities. Ms. Forczyk's professional background also encompasses her tenure as a Scientific Analyst for the International Space Station National Laboratory, where she provided oversight for over 50 experiments with a focus on terrestrial benefits.Academically, Ms. Forczyk holds a Bachelor of Science in Astrophysics from the Florida Institute of Technology and a Master of Science in Astrophysics from the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Her doctoral research at the University of Central Florida concentrated on the analysis of lunar regolith. Underscoring her dedication to the advancement of space science, Ms. Forczyk will be conducting pertinent scientific research on her forthcoming inaugural flight with Titans Space, contributing valuable data to the planetary science and spaceflight communities.- Further Information: www.astralytical.com - Youtube Channel: www.youtube.com/@lauraforczyk/ About Vaseema Hussain MCIATDirector of Space Sustainability & Astronaut Relations at Titans Space Industries.About the Titans Astronauts CorpsTitans Space Industries has established the “Titans Astronauts” program, an exclusive, subscription-based membership granting unlimited access to future space missions and related experiences, including frequent lunar visits. With a target membership ranging from 1,000 to 2,000 individuals joining the program through 2030, each paying $25 million over a six-quarter period, this program will generate a substantial (lump sum, non-recurring) revenue stream and create a community of dedicated space enthusiasts contributing to the long-term sustainability of TSI’s space exploration initiatives.About Titans Space IndustriesTitans Space Industries (TSI) is a privately held company dedicated to developing safe, innovative, and cost-effective cis-lunar space exploration technologies. The company is committed to making space accessible to all and is working to develop a variety of spaceflight programs, including human spaceflight, cargo transportation, and space exploration. TSI's vision is to lead the way in making space travel a reality for millions of people around the world.With a combined 600 years of experience in business and aerospace, TSI's founding team boasts an unparalleled depth of knowledge and expertise. This seasoned leadership brings together the sharpest minds in both fields, ensuring strategic brilliance and operational excellence. Further amplifying this expertise, the company's development of factories and facilities throughout the U.S. will be under the leadership of a senior management team with a combined 1,000 years in aerospace, including director roles of the NASA Space Shuttle program and ISS missions. This wealth of hands-on experience guarantees the highest standards in manufacturing, safety, and innovation for all Titans Space projects.To access TSI's Business Thesis, Titans Space Industries: Revolutionizing Cis-Lunar Transportation - A $25B Valuation Driven by UHNWI Astronauts, please visit https://titansspace.com/tsi-investment/ or for a preview: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/investment-thesis-titans-space-industries-cis-lunar-neal-lachman-xbj8e/ Further Information- Titans Space Industries FAQs: https://titansspace.com/faq/ - White Paper Titans Spaceplane: Superior Safety Over Multistage Rockets, Revolutionizing Human Spaceflight: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/805194868/new-spaceplane-s-superior-safety-over-multistage-rockets-for-human-spaceflight-explained-in-white-paper-by-titans-space Library- White Papers & Analyses: https://titansspace.com/library-analyses-white-papers/ Space Tourism & Exploration- Space Tourism Overview: https://titansspace.com/titans-space-tourism/ - Chief Astronaut, Chris "Hanks" Sembroski: https://titansspace.com/chief-astronaut/ - Inaugural Astronauts: https://titansspace.com/inaugural-astronauts/ - LEO Space Tourism (video): https://youtu.be/_vIuMF_4K3s - EarthLoop Orbital Cruise (five-hour mission): https://titansspace.com/earthloop/ - EarthLoop (video): https://youtu.be/MbQT4NRjwNs - OrbitalLoop Three-Day Superyacht Experience: https://titansspace.com/orbitalloop/ - OrbitalLoop (video): https://youtu.be/EEoL-IRwKow - LEO Space Hotel: https://titansspace.com/leo-orbitalport-space-station/ - Lunar Orbital Hotel: https://titansspace.com/lunar-orbital-hotel/ - Titania Lunar Resort: https://titansspace.com/titania-lunar-resort/ - Titans Astronauts: https://titansspace.com/titans-astronauts/ - Titans Astronauts (video): https://youtu.be/M7jBgfO7vFE - Titans Space Society: https://titansspace.com/titans-space-society/ Technology- Titans Spaceplanes: https://titansspace.com/titans-spaceplanes/ - Titans Spaceplanes (video): https://youtu.be/1vOzgahx8us - Titans Engines Systems: https://titansspace.com/titans-engines-systems/

Inaugural Astronauts Mission on the first EarthLoop Orbital Cruise aboard the Titans Genesis Spaceplane (Planned for March 2029)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.