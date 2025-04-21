Flags Directed to Half Staff to Honor His Holiness Pope Francis

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed flags to be lowered at half staff to honor the life and legacy of His Holiness Pope Francis, who passed away today at the age of 88.

“I join everyone around the world in mourning the loss of His Holiness Pope Francis, as his leadership transcended religious boundaries,” Governor Hochul said. “He embodied the values Christ taught us every day: helping the less fortunate, calling for peace, and ensuring every person is treated as a child of God. Pope Francis led with compassion, humility and inclusivity, emphasizing that God does not disown any of his children, and reminded us of our collective responsibility to protect this beautiful planet, our shared home. We should all strive to carry on his legacy.”

Last year, Governor Hochul visited the Vatican to deliver remarks at a Pontifical Summit to discuss climate change where Pope Francis delivered an address calling on the world to take care of the most vulnerable in our society.

Flags will be lowered from Monday, April 21 through the day of his funeral service.