Rutland Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass MV
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4002815
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: April 21, 2025, at approximately 0623 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Boardman Hill Road, Eden
VIOLATION:
- Unlawful Trespass – Motor Vehicle
ACCUSED: Isaiah Hall-Graham
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT
VICTIM: Daniel Hogan
AGE: 76
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 21, 2025, at approximately 0623 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a suspicious complaint in the area of Boardman Hill Road and Stone Ridge Lane in West Rutland, Vermont. Investigation revealed Isaiah Hall-Graham (24) of Rutland Town knowingly entered a vehicle belonging to Daniel Hogan (76) of West Rutland without consent or the right to do so. Nothing was reported missing from the vehicle. 911 callers and neighbors assisted Troopers in locating the suspect. Hall-Graham was subsequently issued a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division on June 9, 2025, at 1000 hours to answer to the charge of unlawful trespass into a motor vehicle.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: June 9, 2025, at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.