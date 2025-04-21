Rutland Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass MV

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4002815

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: April 21, 2025, at approximately 0623 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Boardman Hill Road, Eden

VIOLATION:

Unlawful Trespass – Motor Vehicle

ACCUSED: Isaiah Hall-Graham

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT

VICTIM: Daniel Hogan

AGE: 76

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 21, 2025, at approximately 0623 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a suspicious complaint in the area of Boardman Hill Road and Stone Ridge Lane in West Rutland, Vermont. Investigation revealed Isaiah Hall-Graham (24) of Rutland Town knowingly entered a vehicle belonging to Daniel Hogan (76) of West Rutland without consent or the right to do so. Nothing was reported missing from the vehicle. 911 callers and neighbors assisted Troopers in locating the suspect. Hall-Graham was subsequently issued a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division on June 9, 2025, at 1000 hours to answer to the charge of unlawful trespass into a motor vehicle.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 9, 2025, at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE