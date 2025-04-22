With Globalsat Group, VLI brings new connectivity solutions to locomotives

VLI Locomotive. Credit: Courtesy

From left to right: Andy Kessler (Vice President of Viasat Enterprise), J. Alberto Palacios (Chairman & CEO Globalsat Group) and Flávio Franklin (General Director of Globalsat Brasil).

The initiative will promote faster and more reliable communications for VLI’s operations—a logistics solutions company operating railways, ports, and terminals.

Fast communication enhances railway control. Globalsat Group and VLI are driving innovation to enable advanced signaling, automation, real-time apps, and assisted operations.”
— Flávio Franklin, General Director of Globalsat Brasil

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globalsat Brasil, a local affiliate of Globalsat Group and a leader in satellite telecommunications solutions, is leading the modernization of communications for the locomotives of VLI Logística, in partnership with Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT). This initiative is part of a ten-year project aimed at modernizing railway operations across Brazil. Globalsat Group is deploying a hybrid satellite and LTE connectivity solution to deliver fast, highly reliable communications and implement a series of improvements for VLI Logística.

The project was custom-developed to meet the specific needs of VLI, one of the key players in Brazil’s multimodal logistics sector.
The innovation supports the operation of VLI’s current onboard systems and paves the way for the evolution and integration of new technologies, including "Positive Train Control" (PTC)—a system that monitors and automatically controls trains to ensure safe operations—as well as the introduction of advanced signaling. With real-time fleet data monitoring, VLI will be able to manage its network more efficiently and reduce transit times.

The solution also enables VLI’s control teams to communicate directly with locomotive operators in emergencies or to provide critical information about impending issues, reducing response times from minutes to seconds.

The modernization covers more than 1,800 kilometers of railway network in the states of São Paulo, Goiás, and Minas Gerais, including strategic points such as the Port of Santos (SP). The hybrid satellite/LTE service ensures reliable and resilient coverage, even in areas without LTE connectivity. The project is currently in the commissioning phase.

The customized Globalsat Group/VLI solution aims to modernize and standardize the licensing of locomotives and rail-road vehicles through IP data communication, ensuring that VLI’s trains meet interoperability standards and can operate with greater agility across any railway network in the country.

Flávio Pfeifer, signaling and telecommunications specialist at VLI, stated, “Railways increasingly rely on advanced telecommunications systems to control and monitor locomotives. For train licensing, telecommunications systems are crucial as they ensure compliance with regulatory and safety standards.”

Flávio Franklin, General Director of Globalsat Brasil, commented, “Fast communication is crucial because it provides greater control over railway network operations.” He also noted that it is inspiring to see VLI Logística leading this innovative project. In the future, services like this could enable advanced signaling, automation, real-time mobile applications, and assisted operations, maximizing the value of supply chains.”

Andy Kessler, Vice President of Viasat Enterprise, added, “Logistics companies like VLI are vital to many industries. Fast and efficient satellite communications can provide command center visibility for companies like VLI and help the entire network operate much more efficiently—crucial in a sector where time is money. Additionally, reliable connectivity helps employees stay connected and, more importantly, safe—wherever they operate.”

About Globalsat Group
Globalsat Group is a leading provider of satellite connectivity solutions across the Americas, integrating emerging technologies such as Direct-to-Device (D2D) and satellite IoT to deliver resilient, customized, and high-impact services. Since 1999, the company has been offering voice, data, M2M/IoT, software, and hardware to critical industries such as energy, government, defense, mining, transportation, agriculture, and more.

With regional presence through affiliated offices in the U.S., Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Central America & Caribbean, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Puerto Rico — along with a strong network of distributors and strategic partners — Globalsat Group ensures regulatory compliance, efficient logistics, and technical support throughout Latin America and the United States.

In 2025, the company was recognized by the Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA) with the “Outstanding Leadership in Use of a Mobile Solution” award at the Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards held in Washington, DC. This distinction adds to other honors received for its commitment to innovation and excellence, including Frost & Sullivan awards and the Great Place To Work certification earned by its Brazil office.

