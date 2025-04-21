Governor Kotek Joins Salem Park Cleanup

Salem, OR – In honor of Earth Day, Governor Tina Kotek, First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson and Governor’s Office staff joined volunteers with SOLVE and Portland General Electric (PGE) for a cleanup event at Wallace Marine Park in Salem on Saturday, April 19.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of the celebration of Earth Day. Governor Kotek has proclaimed April 22, 2025 as Earth Day. The full text of the proclamation is linked here.

Governor Kotek said:

“This Earth Day, I urge every Oregonian to get outside and lend a hand to keep our parks and natural areas clean and beautiful. Together, we can fight the impacts of climate change in big ways and small ways.

“Lowering our greenhouse gas emissions not only protects our environment for future generations of Oregonians, but also keeps our communities healthy and safe. Oregon’s air, water, natural lands, parks, and all of the beautiful neighborhoods that we call home must be protected and maintained.

“So let’s all do our part, connect with our neighbors, and keep Oregon green.”

The Governor, First Lady, and Governor’s Office staff joined Senator Deb Patterson (D-Salem) and over 50 volunteers at a cleanup organized by SOLVE and sponsored by PGE at Wallace Marine Park in Salem, one of over 80 events hosted by SOLVE on Saturday in honor of Earth Day. The cleanup focused on removing litter and debris from the park and nearby waterways.

“It’s inspiring to see so many people come together to care for their communities,” Kris Carico, CEO of SOLVE said. “Whether it’s cleaning up downtown parks or restoring habitat along our rivers and beaches, every action makes a difference. Litter that starts in our neighborhoods often ends up in our waterways and on our beaches, so cleanups at every level matter. And with spring here, it’s the perfect time to refresh the places we all enjoy.”



SOLVE is an environmental nonprofit that began as a grassroots initiative and has grown into a nationally recognized model for volunteer-driven stewardship. Each year, SOLVE mobilizes thousands of volunteers across Oregon and Southwest Washington to clean and restore neighborhoods and natural areas, fostering a culture of environmental care and community pride. See if there’s a cleanup happening in your community, here.

For additional opportunities across Oregon, check out Oregon Environmental Council’s roundup here.

Additional photos can be found on Flickr.

