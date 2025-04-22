Prototek Promotes Jason Kopras to Vice President of Digital Commerce and Marketing

Jason Kopras, Vice President of Digital Commerce and Marketing, Prototek Prototek Digital Manufacturing Logo

Prototek announces the promotion of Jason Kopras to VP of Digital Commerce & Marketing, a new leadership role to increase online growth and customer engagement

I’m honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time. Customers expect faster, smarter, and more seamless digital experiences when working with their manufacturing partners.” — Jason Kopras, Vice President of Digital Commerce and Marketing, Prototek

CONTOOCOOK, NH, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prototek, a national leader in digital manufacturing services, is proud to announce the promotion of Jason Kopras to Vice President of Digital Commerce and Marketing, a newly created leadership role designed to accelerate the company’s online growth and customer engagement strategy.In this position, Kopras will hold full Profit and Loss (P&L) responsibility for Prototek’s digital commerce initiatives across Additive Manufacturing, Metals, and future service lines. He will also lead the company’s integrated marketing strategy to strengthen brand positioning, enhance demand generation, and support overall business growth.“As more customers turn to online platforms to choose their manufacturing partners, digital presence is no longer optional—it’s foundational,” said G. William Bonadio, President and CEO of Prototek. “Jason’s deep understanding of our business and his passion for innovation make him the perfect leader to guide this transformation and ensure we meet our customers where they are—online, instantly, and efficiently.”Kopras has held multiple leadership roles during his tenure at Prototek, including overseeing the additive estimating and sales teams, leading cross-functional strategic initiatives, and most recently stepping back in to manage the additive quoting department during a key transitional period. His career has been defined by a hands-on leadership style, data-driven thinking, and a commitment to delivering value across sales, marketing, and operations.“I’m honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time,” said Jason Kopras. “Customers expect faster, smarter, and more seamless digital experiences when working with their manufacturing partners—and we’re building the platform and strategy to deliver just that. I’m excited to help Prototek evolve its digital presence, grow our brand, and accelerate revenue across all services.”This change is part of a broader effort to unify Prototek’s face to the customer and ensure that the Sales, Digital Commerce, and Marketing functions are aligned in delivering a fast, cohesive, and value-driven experience.About PrototekPrototek is a leading national provider of digital manufacturing services, offering precision machined, sheet metal fabricated, and 3D-printed parts for industries including aerospace, defense, robotics, electronics, medical devices, and consumer products. Headquartered in New Hampshire, Prototek operates multiple advanced manufacturing facilities across the United States. The company is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified and ITAR registered. Learn more at www.prototek.com

