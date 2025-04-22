We Connect The Dots Strengthens Leadership with the Appointment of Sanjeev 'Sunny' Mishra to Its Board of Directors

Mishra brings over 34 years of global leadership experience to We Connect The Dots.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Connect The Dots, an organization dedicated to empowering individuals, especially those from underrepresented and underserved communities, with cutting-edge skills in coding, cybersecurity, business automation, and more, is proud to announce the appointment of Sanjeev “Sunny” Mishra to its Board of Directors. Sunny brings over 34 years of global leadership experience from industry giants such as ExxonMobil, IBM, Accenture, Deloitte, and Infosys, reinforcing our mission to bridge the gap between the demands of the modern workforce and the transformative potential of STEAM education.As an IBM Senior Certified Enterprise Architect, Sunny has successfully led transformative initiatives for more than 65 Global 1000 clients, delivering scalable solutions at the intersection of business and technology. His deep expertise in enterprise architecture, digital transformation, and intelligent automation, encompassing emerging technologies like RPA (AI, ML, DL) has enabled him to architect innovative frameworks that deliver measurable business outcomes across multi-vertical engagements. His leadership style, marked by building high-performing teams and driving value through intelligent design, complements our commitment to developing future-ready individuals through accessible, modern skill programs.“Sunny’s remarkable track record and forward-thinking approach perfectly mirror our organization’s dedication to empowering underrepresented communities with the skills needed for today’s dynamic landscape,” said Laurie Carey, Executive Director. “His wealth of experience in aligning technology strategy with real business impacts will be instrumental as we continue to forge innovative pathways in STEAM education and community empowerment.”Sunny’s work has consistently bridged innovation with execution through both agile and traditional development methodologies. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as We Connect The Dots looks to broaden its strategic initiatives and foster stronger partnerships with community leaders, educational institutions, government agencies, and industry pioneers. By reinforcing our board with such seasoned expertise, we reaffirm our commitment to igniting passion and knowledge among individuals eager to embrace the opportunities of the 21st-century global marketplace.About We Connect The Dots:We Connect The Dots empowers individuals—particularly from underrepresented and underserved communities—by igniting passion for modern-day skills in coding, cybersecurity, business automation, and beyond. With programs designed for young adults (aged 13-18) and adults over 18, and a commitment to the pillars of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM), the organization works with community leaders, educational institutions, government agencies, and industry pioneers to bridge the skills gap of today’s workforce. Our mission is to inspire and equip participants to carve unique paths to personal and professional success on local, national, and global scales.

