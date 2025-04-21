Governor Mills Directs Flags Lowered in Honor of His Holiness Pope Francis

April 21, 2025

In accordance with a directive of the President, Governor Janet Mills has ordered that the United States and State of Maine flags be lowered to half-staff statewide in honor of His Holiness Pope Francis, who passed away this morning at the age of 88. Per the President's proclamation, the flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of internment.

Governor Mills previously issued the following statement mourning the death of Pope Francis:

"Pope Francis inspired millions of people -- of all faiths -- through his humble leadership and his courageous calls for world leaders to uplift the poor, embrace peace, and take action to care for the planet we all share. In Maine, we will never forget his blessings of peace and strength for the people of Lewiston in the wake of the October 2023 tragedy. On behalf of the people of Maine, I extend our deepest condolences to Catholics across the world."

The text of the President's proclamation is as follows:

A Proclamation

As a mark of respect for the memory of His Holiness Pope Francis, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-first day of April, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-five, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-ninth.

DONALD J. TRUMP