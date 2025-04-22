Announcing the 'BlogPaws Best' Award Winners at Global Pet Expo 2025

BlogPaws recognizes 18 pet industry brands with BlogPaws Best Awards from Global Pet Expo 2025

One thing is clear: our bonds with our pets are only getting stronger.” — Jessica Shipman, BlogPaws COO & CMO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlogPaws is excited to announce the 2025 BlogPaws Best Awards winners from this year’s Global Pet Expo trade show. The premier industry event, held from March 26-28, 2025, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, featured over 1,100 companies across 3400+ booths and showcased the latest innovations in the pet industry.The BlogPaws Best Awards celebrate and recognize pet brands that demonstrate passion, innovation, education, and a commitment to improving the lives of pets and their human companions. Since being revitalized in 2022, these esteemed awards have honored over 100 outstanding products and brands.The BlogPaws team attended Global Pet Expo to explore the extensive show floor and discover the latest products, innovations, and brands in the pet space. After careful consideration of the many impressive brands and products on display, we are thrilled to share this year’s winners:The BlogPaws Best Award winners are:Best New Product: Double Fusion Cat Food by Catit, Booth #2420Most Innovative Product: Purobot Ultra Automatic Cat Litter Box by PETKIT, Booth #5409Best Emerging Brand: Paw-lymorph Pet Toys, Booth #6003Best Dog Product: Probiotic Treats Mix by Paws N Chews, Booth #5802Best Cat Product: Coconut Husk Ball Toy for Cats by Nutties, Booth #3677Best Small Pet Product: Burrow Bricks by Happy Habitats, Booth #1330Best Aquatic Product: VISI White Aquarium by Fluval, Booth #2420Best Enrichment Product: Beginner Set by Pawzler, Booth #SU14Best Technology Product: Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo by Birdfy, Booth #4677Best Health Product: Pet Intolerance Test by Glacier Peak Holistics, Booth #4286Best Grooming Product: Tear Stain Eye Balm Butter for Dogs by HICC Pet, Booth #3671Best Accessible Product: UpBowl, Booth #2191Best Sustainable Organization: Pet Sustainability Coalition, Booth #842Most Charitable Brand: Rovercoat, Booth #3586Most Engaging Booth: Heckova!, Booth #3081Best Brand Rebrand: Earthly Pet, Booth #731Best Brand Refresh: Veterinary Formula, Booth #4633Best Packaging: Pumpkin Pupcake by Swell Gelato, Booth #2878“Our BlogPaws Best Awards shift with the overarching pet industry. At this year’s Global Pet Expo, we saw improvements to products we’ve been using for years. These trustworthy products are now more sustainable, more accessible, more connected, and updated to improve the human-animal bond we share with our pets,” said Jessica Shipman, BlogPaws COO & CMO. “From bringing real pets onto packaging to combining playtime with dental health to making the grooming process a little more enjoyable for everyone, one thing is clear: our bonds with our pets are only getting stronger.”BlogPaws remains committed to supporting, recognizing, and showcasing excellence within the pet industry.For photos, links, and further details of BlogPaws Best 2025 award winners, please visit here ###About BlogPawsBlogPaws, an education and digital services company, is the pet industry’s leading resource for creating quality, engaging content for pet parents. With over 47 years of combined pet industry experience, BlogPaws provides expert digital marketing services, including content creation, SEO, email marketing, and strategy consulting. Through its free community of pet-focused bloggers, creators, and industry professionals, BlogPaws also offers education, support, and coaching, delivering cutting-edge insights into both the pet industry and digital marketing. Learn more at blogpaws.com and follow @blogpaws on Instagram and LinkedIn BlogPaws is not affiliated with Global Pet Expo or the American Pet Products Association (APPA). BlogPaws Best Awards are presented solely by BlogPaws and are in no way endorsed, sponsored, administered, or associated with Global Pet Expo.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.