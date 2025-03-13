Get a sneak peek of REAL Talks by BlogPaws at Global Pet Expo

REAL Talks Speakers on the stage

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlogPaws will offer an exclusive first look at its REAL Talks series during a special press conference at the Global Pet Expo on Thursday, March 27, at 9:30 a.m. at the DOGTV & PAL Lounge (Booth 3459) on the show floor of the Orange County Convention Center.REAL Talks by BlogPaws shines a light on the profound impact pets have on our lives through short-form talks created to inspire, educate, and connect through the power of storytelling. Centered around research, education, advice, and love, these talks were filmed in front of a live audience in Boulder, Colo., in November 2024.Those attending will be treated to an exclusive viewing of the REAL Talks trailer, along with behind-the-scenes footage. "REAL Talks by BlogPaws brings together the leading voices in pet care to share their knowledge and passion in an engaging short-form format," said Chloe DiVita, CEO and Executive Producer of BlogPaws. "We're excited to offer this preview and highlight some of our speakers and their stories.”The press conference will feature members of the BlogPaws leadership team, including Chloe DiVita, Jessica Shipman, and Britt Kascjak. Several REAL Talks speakers will also be present to discuss their contributions:Allison Reser, Sustainability Expert (@PetSustainability)Robin Moore, DVM, Veterinary Clinic Owner (@petsnmoore)Lisa Ullery Gallegos, CPDT-KA Dog Trainer (@liveapawsomelife)Monique Eckes, Pet Photographer (@silverpawstudio)Dr. Ross Anderson, The Singing Vet (@drrosshenderson)REAL Talks spans diverse topics, including sustainable pet care, veterinary insights, animal behavior, pet photography, and the therapeutic benefits of animal companionship. The series will launch online at realtalks.pet on April 3rd and will be available on streaming platforms through media partner DOGTV.Early attendees will receive exclusive swag bags, with customized to-go snacks available for all participants. Click here to RSVP.###About REAL TalksREAL Talks by BlogPaws brings powerful, short-form talks that inspire, educate, and connect through storytelling. Focused on Research, Education, Advice, and Love, these talks showcase experts and professionals shaping the future of pet care. Filmed live in Boulder, CO, they highlight the profound impact pets have on our lives - with passion in every story and purpose in every word.About BlogPawsBlogPaws, an education and digital services company, is the pet industry’s leading resource for creating quality, engaging content for pet parents. With over 47 years of combined pet industry experience, BlogPaws provides expert digital marketing services, including content creation, SEO, email marketing, and strategy consulting. Through its free community of pet-focused bloggers, creators, and industry professionals, BlogPaws also offers education, support, and coaching, delivering cutting-edge insights into both the pet industry and digital marketing. Learn more at blogpaws.com and follow @blogpaws on Instagram and LinkedIn.

