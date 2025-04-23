Summit Appliance Unveils New Collection of Commercial Ice Machines Featuring High-Volume Production

Summit Appliance Expands Its Selection of Commercially Approved Clear Ice Machines With New ENERGY STAR Certified Series Summit Commercial Ice Machine - Bullet Ice Summit Commercial Ice Machine - Cube Ice

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A trusted supplier in the manufacturing industry since 1969, Summit Appliance, a division of Felix Storch, Inc. (FSI), is bringing complete convenience to enterprises with its new collection of commercial clear ice machines. Across this line, these ENERGY STAR certified models come with a selection of ice capacities, making each unit suitable for various foodservice and hospitality applications.

A lack of access to a sufficient supply of ice can quickly cultivate a negative experience for guests and customers. Selecting the right ice machines is crucial for enterprise success. Summit Appliance has equipped each unit in this collection with a generous ice production capacity, with choices up to 350 pounds.

Every ice machine in this collection is ETL-S listed to NSF-12 commercial standards for use in foodservice settings and features easy-to-use digital controls, including controls to adjust the thickness of each cube. Additional features like removable air filters and the included set of legs ensure easier user maintenance, improved sanitation, and long-term durability.

With optimal sanitation in mind, the full-size ice machine, model BIM350KDISP, features an attached ice dispenser to provide easier access to ice and reduce contamination spread. Model BIM352KBIN is a full-size ice machine that features an attached ice bin just below the ice machine. The ice bin helps to protect the ice from airborne contaminants like dust and pollutants, ensuring a cleaner and fresher ice supply. These 350 lb. ice machines are ideal for high-traffic, hospitality spaces.

“With the increasing demand for premium-quality ice in the food and beverage industry, we developed this line to provide businesses with a reliable, high-performance solution,” said Paul Storch, President of FSI. “Our new commercial ice machines not only offer exceptional clear ice and consistency, but also provide the efficiency and durability that today’s enterprises have come to rely on to stay competitive.”

Additionally, Summit offers three clear cube ice machines with three different daily ice production capacities: the 80lb. BIM85, the 120lb. BIM125, and the 210lb. BIM210. Models BIM55BU and BIM77BU dispense clear bullet ice. Bullet ice features a hole at its center, which exposes liquids to more surface area than other ice shapes. The result is a cooler drink in less time than traditional cubed ice. With its unique shape, bullet ice can be produced and harvested faster, making it an ideal solution in fast-paced commercial environments.

Summit's series of clear ice machines offers generous capacity ice solutions that are ENERGY STAR certified, CARB compliant, 100% CFC-free, and lead-free certified. With their efficient performance, user-friendly controls, and large ice production capacity, these are the perfect models for use in restaurants, bars, break rooms, and other high-traffic, commercial settings.



All of Summit’s new commercial ice machines, as well as its residential icemaker line and tabletop ice/water dispensers, are now available for purchase through an extensive network of authorized resellers. For more information, visit summitappliance.com or call Summit’s appliance experts at 718-893-3900.

About Felix Storch, Inc.

Felix Storch, Inc. (FSI), was founded in 1969 as a manufacturer and distributor of specialty major appliances. Through its Summit Appliance division, it now specializes in residential refrigeration, cooking, and laundry products, with a strong focus on undercounter and ADA-compliant appliances. Summit Commercial caters to the commercial food service market. For medical and hospital-grade appliances, FSI serves the market through its Accucold division, with an ISO/IEC 17025:2015 certified calibration laboratory. In 2015, FSI achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification.



