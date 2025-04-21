SOULEYE RETURNS TO HOLLYWOOD: HIP-HOP ARTIST SOULEYE ANNOUNCES FIRST LA PERFORMANCE IN 8 YEARS

Souleyefest April 26 Poets Road Gallery Souleyefest Hollywood 2025

Souleyefest Hollywood at Poets Road Gallery - April 26 2025

For Floating in Plasma I looked to dive deeper than ever into blending hip-hop with soul music and experimental electronica” — Souleye

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After nearly a decade away from the LA stage, visionary hip-hop artist Souleye makes his long-awaited return with an immersive album release celebration: Souleye Fest Hollywood, taking place Saturday, April 26 at Poets Road Gallery from 3–10 PM.This marks Souleye’s first Los Angeles performance in 8 years, a sacred pause during which he’s been raising three children and supporting his wife — global icon and seven-time GRAMMYAward-winning artist Alanis Morissette — on her worldwide tours. Now, Souleye is stepping back into the spotlight with his 13th studio album, "Floating in Plasma" — a cosmic journey through consciousness, soul, and sound.ABOUT SOULEYEWith a career spanning over two decades, Souleye is known for fusing conscious lyricism, genre-blurring production, and transformational storytelling. He’s performed everywhere from rural cyphers in Massachusetts to London’s O2 Arena, and collaborated with artists like Alanis Morissette and Esjay Jones.His music explores the intersections of spiritual awakening and personal growth — all wrapped in hypnotic beats and razor-sharp wordplay. "Floating in Plasma" dives deeper than ever, blending hip-hop with soul, experimental electronica, and poetic vulnerability.WHAT IS SOULEYE FEST?Souleye Fest is more than an album release — it's a pop-up portal of art, healing, and community that moves through unique locations, weaving together high-vibrational experiences with visionary creativity.The last Souleye Fest took place in Palm Springs, drawing together mystics, music lovers, and conscious creatives. This year’s edition lands in Hollywood, transforming Poets Road Gallery into a sanctuary of sound, ceremony, and soul.The event includes:- A headlining performance by Souleye (8–9 PM)- Crystal Bowl Sound Healing, Somatic Laughter Workshop, and a Kintsugi Ceremony- Curated vendors, visual art, elixirs, and immersive installations- DJs, sacred sounds, and a collective vibe you’ll want to live inEVENT DETAILS:Souleye Fest HollywoodSaturday, April 26 | 3 PM – 10 PMPoets Road Gallery6801 Hollywood Blvd, Ste 200Second Floor above Hard Rock CafeHollywood, CA 90028 Tickets /RSVPLink: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/souleye-fest-hollywood-tickets-1309735888299 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/souleye/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/souleye Twitter: https://x.com/souleye TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@souleye PRESS CONTACT:Email: souleye@souleye.comPress Assets: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/0de0wdbfy9val9rmar99o/AHTMA3CQ3YSzfpCJqnAI2dU?rlkey=3ib72c84cshm09d86n693ygbb&st=8l7iahi3&dl=0 Listen to “Sunsets and No Regrets”(First Single): https://tr.ee/mHJC9g4tkN “Floating In Plasma”Presave: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/souleye/floating-in-plasma

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.