SOULEYE RETURNS TO HOLLYWOOD: HIP-HOP ARTIST SOULEYE ANNOUNCES FIRST LA PERFORMANCE IN 8 YEARS
Souleyefest Hollywood at Poets Road Gallery - April 26 2025
For Floating in Plasma I looked to dive deeper than ever into blending hip-hop with soul music and experimental electronica”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After nearly a decade away from the LA stage, visionary hip-hop artist Souleye makes his long-awaited return with an immersive album release celebration: Souleye Fest Hollywood, taking place Saturday, April 26 at Poets Road Gallery from 3–10 PM.
— Souleye
This marks Souleye’s first Los Angeles performance in 8 years, a sacred pause during which he’s been raising three children and supporting his wife — global icon and seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Alanis Morissette — on her worldwide tours. Now, Souleye is stepping back into the spotlight with his 13th studio album, "Floating in Plasma" — a cosmic journey through consciousness, soul, and sound.
ABOUT SOULEYE
With a career spanning over two decades, Souleye is known for fusing conscious lyricism, genre-blurring production, and transformational storytelling. He’s performed everywhere from rural cyphers in Massachusetts to London’s O2 Arena, and collaborated with artists like Alanis Morissette and Esjay Jones.
His music explores the intersections of spiritual awakening and personal growth — all wrapped in hypnotic beats and razor-sharp wordplay. "Floating in Plasma" dives deeper than ever, blending hip-hop with soul, experimental electronica, and poetic vulnerability.
WHAT IS SOULEYE FEST?
Souleye Fest is more than an album release — it's a pop-up portal of art, healing, and community that moves through unique locations, weaving together high-vibrational experiences with visionary creativity.
The last Souleye Fest took place in Palm Springs, drawing together mystics, music lovers, and conscious creatives. This year’s edition lands in Hollywood, transforming Poets Road Gallery into a sanctuary of sound, ceremony, and soul.
The event includes:
- A headlining performance by Souleye (8–9 PM)
- Crystal Bowl Sound Healing, Somatic Laughter Workshop, and a Kintsugi Ceremony
- Curated vendors, visual art, elixirs, and immersive installations
- DJs, sacred sounds, and a collective vibe you’ll want to live in
EVENT DETAILS:
Souleye Fest Hollywood
Saturday, April 26 | 3 PM – 10 PM
Poets Road Gallery
6801 Hollywood Blvd, Ste 200
Second Floor above Hard Rock Cafe
Hollywood, CA 90028
