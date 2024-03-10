Celebrity Charity Concert previews new Tesla musical with special performance by piano prodigy Bowie Bundlie
The new musical entitled "Tesla" will debut songs from its upcoming Concept Cast Recording. Bowie Bundlie performing songs from his debut LP "This Goes to 11"VENICE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The one night concert event on March 11, 2024 in Venice, CA at the Space Barn will benefit the Prince Albert II Foundation and celebrate the release of two new albums with special performances by cast from THE TESLA MUSICAL and artist Bowie Bundlie.
---- THE TESLA MUSICAL explores the dynamic life of one of history's greatest minds and his struggle between happiness and destiny. Through powerful songs and memorable characters, Tesla's bitter battles with Thomas Edison, his love for Katharine, and his Conscience driving him to work harder all come to life on the stage. Eight songs from the upcoming musical will be performed and a celebration the release of the Concept Cast Recording. Online at TheTeslaMusical.com
JAMES SNYDER as TESLA
is a seasoned Broadway actor, having played titular roles in "Harry Potter and The Cursed Child", and John Waters' Tony Nominated Musical "Cry-Baby", for which James received a Drama League Award Nomination. He was Idina Menzel’s leading man in Broadway’s "If/Then" and again in "In Transit", Broadway’s first acappella musical. @thejamessnyder
BRENT SCHINDELE as EDISON
has performed around the country as Tony, in the national touring company of "West Side Story", and Captain Von Trapp in the national revival of "The Sound of Music". He appeared opposite Scott Bakula in "No Strings" and with Kelli O’Hara on "Sunday in the Park with George". He recently appeared as Ben in "Sondheim’s Follies" at the Broad Stage.
JULIETTE GOGLIA as KATHERINE
has been acting professionally since the age of 7. She played Eve, Michael J. Fox’s daughter in his "The Michael J. Fox Show" for NBC and was also a series regular on Hulu’s "Resident Advisors". Currently, she’s recurring on "NCIS", CBS’ #1 show. @juliettegoglia
DENISE BRADLEY as DJUKA (MOTHER)
started showbiz at age 7, singing "Gonna Fly Now" in Rocky II. She has performed in The Sound of Music, 42nd Street, A Chorus Line, Crazy For You, Singing In the Rain and many others. Her original songs have appeared in feature films and on various albums.
NATHAN KESSEL as MILUTIN (FATHER)
having performed as a Bass-Baritone soloist with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, is now a hit content creator. Nathan grew to 10.5 million followers since and has become a renowned comedian and social media personality. He’s been featured on countless other tv shows and platforms. @kessel_nathan
LUCY MARTIN as SAOIRSE
is a British actress, best known for her role as Ingrid in hit show "Vikings". She is an accomplished singer-dancer, having performed on London’s West End in "Dirty Dancing" and"Jersey Boys"before toured the world in "Mamma Mia". @mucy_lartin
BRADLEY BUNDLIE as YOUNG TESLA
has been acting professionally since the age of five and has appeared in productions around the world. A winner of multiple awards like the Young Entertainment Awards, Bradley has appeared on concert stages, television and feature films. @bradleybundlie
Special Guest - CLIVE STANDEN as WESTINGHOUSE
is a British actor who recently joined the cast of "The Morning Show". Clive is best known for starring in the NBC series "Taken" (based on the film trilogy). Fans have adored him as Rollo on the hit series "Vikings", His extensive voice overwork includes Space Marines 2 and Alien vs Predator. @clivestanden
The TESLA musical is produced by Mike Bundlie with music composed by Aaron Guzzo, lyrics by Guzzo, Craig Hissong and Denise Bradley and book by Guzzo, Hissong, Bundlie and Bradley.
------------------ BOWIE BUNDLIE PERFORMANCE FROM NEW ABUM
Eleven year-old piano prodigy Bowie Bundlie will perform songs from his March 11th debut LP entitle "This Goes To 11". The 11 track album, showcases four of Bowie's original compositions as well as contemporary pieces like “Sunday Stroll”, and “A River Flows In You”, Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind”, “Your Song” by Elton John, and JVKE. @bowiebundlie
Bowie first started playing music in August of 2019, when he found himself as the defacto drummer for he and his brother Bradley’s band, First Day of School, which began on… their first day of school, as homeschoolers, down on the beaches of Santa Monica.
He was featured on the Kelly Clarkson show to highlight First Day of School's charitable donations to orgs such as The Ronald McDonald House, Heal The Bay, Toys For Tots, and St. Jude. Before entering music, he had co-starred with Julia Roberts on Homecoming, The Secret Life of Kids and ABC’s The Goldbergs and is the lead voice on the upcoming “Remy Bear & Friends".
“So remarkable to hear this incredibly talented young artist at 11 y.o. play like he’s been playing for decades……. and then on top of it, composing music and playing like that? I call that unstoppable.” -Michael Orland, American Idol Associate Musical Director
Sarah Grimes
Poets Road Records
music@poetsroadrecords.com