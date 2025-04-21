Transformational Workshop ‘A Course of Miracles’ by Merce Villegas Set to Take Place in Miami

"A Course of Miracles" by Merce Villegas in Miami 2025

Merce Villegas is inviting the Hispanic community to experience a day of emotional healing and spiritual awakening

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, May 4th, 2025, renowned life coach, entrepreneur, and Colombian author Merce Villegas brings her acclaimed in-person workshop “A Course of Miracles” to the James L. Knight Center in Miami—a transformative spiritual experience rooted in self-love, forgiveness, and inner peace. For more information about Merce Villegas and her work, visit her official website: https://mercevillegas.com/

This full-day event, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., provides attendees with practical tools to release guilt, fear, and attachment to the past—empowering them to heal relationships, overcome anxiety, and reconnect with their life purpose. Inspired by the spiritual book A Course in Miracles, the workshop focuses on forgiveness and self-forgiveness as essential paths toward emotional and spiritual healing. Tickets available via Eventbrite.

Merce Villegas—who has impacted thousands across Latin America and the U.S.—shares her own story of transformation: from a childhood marked by abandonment and a toxic relationship to finding peace and self-love through this course. Her approach blends spirituality with neurolinguistic programming (NLP), offering a clear and powerful roadmap for those seeking a more conscious and fulfilling life.

This workshop is ideal for individuals looking to:

- Break free from emotional suffering and live in inner peace

- Release guilt and fear

- Heal relationships and boost self-love

- Connect with the living presence of God—free from dogmas or paradigms

ABOUT MERCE VILLEGAS:

Merce Villegas is a renowned life coach, international speaker, and Colombian author celebrated for her focus on personal growth, spirituality, and empowerment. With over 10,000 students in more than 30 countries, she has positively impacted thousands through her workshops, conferences, and transformational programs. Her methodology fuses spirituality, neuroscience, and neurolinguistic programming (NLP), offering practical tools to achieve a more conscious and fulfilling life. Merce is the bestselling author of “The 21 Laws of Love” and creator of “Conversations for the Soul”, positioning her as one of Latin America’s most influential voices in personal development.

