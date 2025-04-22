Beautify Outdoor Stairs with New Video from Exmark

Staircase planters can add beauty and a pop of color to outdoor stairs. Prior to assembly, a circular saw is used to cut all boards to length.

Done-In-A-Weekend Projects video offers plans and tips for building a staircase planter

One of the best ways to enjoy outdoor living spaces is to make the most of the space you have” — Jamie Briggs, Exmark

BEATRICE, NE, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to creating an inviting entry to the home or outdoor living space, the stairs leading to and from those areas is often overlooked. Though many staircases have plenty of room for additions, homeowners often don’t use the space.

With the goal of helping homeowners realize the beautification potential in outdoor staircases, Exmark recently released a new Done-In-a-Weekend Projects video. It shows homeowners how to build a DIY wood staircase planter to add a splash of color and beauty to virtually any outdoor stairs.

Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs, said the new Done-In-a-Weekend Projects video is aligned with the company’s goal of helping more people enjoy the benefits of living life outdoors.

“One of the best ways to enjoy outdoor living spaces is to make the most of the space you have,” Briggs said. “Some of the best home projects are the ones you accomplish on your own.”

The DIY staircase planter uses two or three steps on a staircase, with three individual planters. The homeowner can choose to plant the same flower variety in all three planters or use different varieties for a wider range of color.

The project is relatively easy to complete and requires just two power tools to complete –– a circular saw and impact driver or drill. Other necessities include a carpenter’s square, pencil, tape measure, paint brush and 80-grit sandpaper. Most homeowners should be able to complete the project in a morning or afternoon of work.

The DIY staircase planter is built from 2x12-inch pressure-treated pine boards, cut to length, along with three-step pressure treated stair stringers and 2 ½-inch red exterior self-starting wood deck screws. A finish of water sealer or stain gives the planter a durable all-weather finish.

Visit the Exmark Backyard Life site to view the Done-In-a-Weekend Projects: DIY Staircase Planter video and download complete build instructions. In addition, view other Exmark Original Series video content, including Backyard Smart, Dream Yards, and Prime Cuts, and outdoor living content from Exmark-affiliated influencers.



About Backyard Life

With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark.com/Backyard.

How to Build a DIY Staircase Planter

