Catherine Pray Joins IntrepidX as Senior Director of Managed Review

Catherine "Cat" Pray, Sr. Director, Managed Review, IntrepidX

Veteran eDiscovery Leader to Drive Growth in Hatch-Waxman Litigation and AI-Enabled Review Solutions

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntrepidX , a leading innovator in legal technology and eDiscovery, is proud to welcome Catherine “Cat” Pray as its new Senior Director of Managed Review. A veteran of the legal services industry, Pray brings nearly two decades of experience managing complex review projects and a specialized focus in Hatch-Waxman litigation, where she has led hundreds of pharmaceutical patent matters with precision and care.Throughout her career, Pray has built and led high-performing review teams, earning a reputation for her subject matter expertise, collaborative leadership style, and ability to adapt in a rapidly evolving landscape. Her arrival at IntrepidX further strengthens the company’s leadership in regulated industries such as life sciences, while supporting its commitment to agile, client-focused operations.“I’ve always believed that exceptional work and outstanding client experiences begin with great people and a strong, values-driven culture,” said Pray. “What drew me to IntrepidX was exactly that—a team that genuinely cares about one another and about doing right by the client. Add to that the company’s proactive approach to leading-edge technology like generative AI and automation, and it felt like the perfect fit. I’m excited to help shape the future of document review.”Pray joins IntrepidX at a time of rapid technological change in the legal industry. IntrepidX has been at the forefront of integrating generative AI tools into its workflows, including its early adoption of Relativity aiR to streamline document analysis, accelerate review timelines, and enhance overall efficiency.“Cat’s technical acumen, industry knowledge, and passion for excellence make her a tremendous asset to our team and our clients,” said Parkash Khatri, CEO of IntrepidX. “She also shares our belief that innovation is most powerful when paired with empathy, experience, and a commitment to excellence.”As Senior Director of Managed Review, Pray will play a key role in advancing both strategic growth and operational excellence—building high-performing teams, enhancing AI-driven workflows, and helping clients navigate a new era of AI-enhanced legal services.About IntrepidXIntrepidX is a premier legal services provider specializing in eDiscovery, forensics, court reporting, and managed document review. Combining ingenuity and collaboration with expertise, IntrepidX delivers peerless solutions to complex and emerging legal challenges.For more information about IntrepidX and its services, visit www.intrepidx.com

