HiCast Sports Network Expands in Nebraska with Installation at Sandhills Global Youth Complex

Our goal at Sandhills Global Youth Complex is to provide an elite experience for young athletes, and our partnership with HiCast Sports Network is an extension of that mission.” — SGYC Executive Director Joe Fagler

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HiCast Sports Network, a leading video streaming platform for youth and amateur sports, is proud to announce its latest installation at Sandhills Global Youth Complex (SGYC), which will feature the integration of SingleScore—enabling scorekeepers to control the on-field scoreboard via a mobile app with real-time updates on the livestream. The fixed network at SGYC ensures universal access to all games and activities, making content more accessible for everyone.The $31.5 million nonprofit SGYC will be the first baseball and softball complex of its kind in Nebraska. SGYC will host instructional clinics, camps, games and tournaments for youth from Lincoln, the region, and across the nation on its eight all-turf fields. Additionally, SGYC will serve as the home field for Nebraska Wesleyan University's baseball and softball teams. The University of Nebraska Athletic Department will also utilize one of the fields as a practice facility for the Husker baseball and softball teams."Our goal at Sandhills Global Youth Complex is to provide an elite experience for young athletes, and our partnership with HiCast Sports Network is an extension of that mission," SGYC Executive Director Joe Fagler said. "By offering live and on-demand streaming, we are making our facility and its events more accessible to families and fans while creating new opportunities for players to be seen and celebrated."In addition to delivering a premier viewing experience, HiCast offers a unique revenue-sharing model with its partner venues, allowing facilities to generate additional income from subscription sales and advertising to engage local and regional sponsors while enhancing their value to teams and event organizers. This collaborative approach underscores HiCast’s commitment to supporting the growth and sustainability of youth sports nationwide."HiCast Sports Network is proud to partner with Sandhills Global Youth Complex to bring high-quality live and on-demand game coverage to families, coaches and scouts across the country," HiCast Sports Network Chief Operating Officer Stephanie Calabrese said. "Our platform allows fans to stay connected to the Moments That Matter, whether they are watching from the stands or from miles away."For more information on HiCast Sports Network and subscription options, visit hicastsports.com About HiCast Sports NetworkHiCast Sports Network is a leading live and video-on-demand streaming platform and subscription-based service for amateur and youth sports. The company utilizes its patented technology to put games and the Moments That Matter™ in the hands of fans everywhere. HiCast partners with top-tier sports venues, including the Jackie Robinson Training Complex, Ripken Baseball, and A5 Volleyball Sportsplex, to deliver a premium viewing experience to families, coaches, athletes, and scouts. HiCast Sports Network users from around the world have watched thousands of youth sports events. In 2024 alone, the platform streamed more than 8.3 million game minutes across more than 250 livestreams in Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.About Sandhills Global Youth ComplexThe nonprofit Sandhills Global Youth Complex is an eight-field, all-turf complex that will host local, regional, and national baseball and softball tournaments. SGYC is home to Nebraska Wesleyan University’s baseball and softball teams and provides local youth baseball and softball instruction and programming. The complex is uniquely located near the Haymarket District, Lincoln’s hotel and entertainment epicenter, making it an ideal destination for teams and visitors. Learn more at www.sandhillsglobalyouthcomplex.com Video Caption: Coe College took a 2-1 lead April 19 in the second, but Nebraska Wesleyan’s Hanna Roth answered with a two-run homer in the fifth — her team-leading third of the season. NWU won 4-3 at Sandhills Global Youth Complex, its home field and HiCast Sports Network's newest venue partner in Nebraska.

