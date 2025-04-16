“His Name is Eric” Author Phillipa Leseberg Celebrates Indie Bookstore Day at Book Signing

Author will sign copies on Apr. 26 at We Be Book’N for book focused on—cancer diagnosis, love, health and alternative medicine

MONROE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillipa Leseberg is excited to announce a book signing for her thought-provoking memoir titled, “His Name is Eric” in celebration of Indie Bookstore Day. At the event guests will enjoy book copy signings, a meet and greet with Leseberg and coffee from the bookstore’s in-house coffee bar on Apr. 26 at 11:00 a.m. PST at the women-run independent-bookstore We Be Book’n located at 19602 US-2 in Monroe.The deeply moving story chronicles the journey of soulmates Phillipa and Eric, facing the unthinkable: a stage-four cancer diagnosis that upends their lives. “His Name is Eric” is a tribute to resilience, courage and hope when conventional medicine fails to provide the desired results. The book offers an authentic love story while exploring alternative healing paths for cancer. This gripping and deeply personal story follows Phillipa and Eric as they courageously face:The emotional, physical and mental toll of cancer and the limitations of traditional treatments.A life-changing decision to explore holistic and alternative healing methods, eventually leading them to a clinic in Mexico offering a functional medicine approach.An eye-opening exploration of integrative therapies, sparking questions about how we can balance Western medicine with natural alternatives.Phillipa and Eric’s journey will inspire the reader to seek, question and advocate for their own health, empowering them to take control of their wellness story. The book is available in major bookstores and online retailers like Amazon for purchase.Leseberg is a Kiwi-American adventurer, dolphin and whale swimmer, advocate for juicing and organic food and debut author. As her husband battled cancer, she began to journal daily, a practice that was both cathartic and purposeful. Leseberg shares her deeply personal story, inspiring readers to seek, question and advocate for their own health. Leseberg’s mission is to bring awareness to what she calls “advanced” methods of healing and to encourage others to take ownership of their health decisions.To speak with Leseberg directly, attend the signing or review the book, contact Minah Thomas at (717) 253-6433. For more information on Phillipa, visit www.phillipaleseberg.com . For more information on “His Name is Eric” visit phillipaleseberg.com/the-book. To learn more about We Be Book’n visit www.webebooknstore.com/ # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.