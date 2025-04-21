Assistant Attorney General Gail Slater Delivers Remarks Before Opening Arguments in Google Search Remedies Trial

Thank you, Deputy Attorney General Blanche. I thank both you and Attorney General Bondi for your strong support for DOJ antitrust enforcement.

In a time of political division in our nation, this case against Google brings everyone together. This case was filed during President Trump’s first term and litigated across three administrations. It has unified our nation. Forty-nine states, two territories and the District of Columbia have all joined the Department of Justice in prosecuting Google here. And for good reason.

Each generation has called for the DOJ to challenge a behemoth that crushed competition. In decades past, it was Standard Oil and AT&T. Today’s behemoth is Google. It is a gatekeeper for our commerce and our information. It is so ubiquitous and so powerful that it interacts with millions of Americans, billions of times per day. Fortunately, DOJ’s Antitrust Division exists for cases just like this one.

Today begins the final chapter for this historic litigation. The Court has already decided liability and judge Mehta has made two things clear: one, Google is a monopolist and two, Google broke the law. We are not here to relitigate the case, we are here to ask the Court to fix the harm from Google’s unlawful conduct.

The Google search case matters because nothing less than the future of the internet is at stake here. Are we going to give Americans choices and allow innovation and competition to thrive online? Or will we maintain the status quo that favors Big Tech monopolies? If Google’s conduct is not remedied, it will control much of the internet for the next decade and not just in internet search, but in new technologies like artificial intelligence.

The Trump administration has prioritized policies that support and advance artificial intelligence. But nothing will advance AI faster than an open and competitive marketplace free from gatekeepers and monopolies. For almost two centuries, American technological dynamism has been built on innovation, and innovation is built on competition. This is the American way.

In its defense, Google asks the Court to keep the status quo. It seeks to tell the judge that there is nothing to see here, even though the same judge has already found Google liable. Google wants to keep the fruits of its misconduct intact, as though the DOJ had never taken action and judge Mehta had never written his 277-page opinion.

Worse still, Google has called the DOJ’s proposed remedies “dangerous” and “irresponsible.” Not so. You know what is dangerous? The threat Google presents to our freedom of speech, to our freedom of thought, to free American digital markets. You know what is irresponsible? Leaving Google’s monopoly abuse unaddressed.

In the trial beginning today, our exceptional team at the Antitrust Division will explain why robust remedies are required to restore and unleash competition. The online search market has been frozen in place for decades, and a free market will not be restored overnight. Please remember this important fact as you learn more about the DOJ’s proposed remedies in this case.

Finally, a word of thanks to the men and women of the DOJ Antitrust Division. I am so very proud of the team that brought this case to where it is today and want to thank them for their diligence and service to the country. Thank you for your time and attention.